Hospitals offered cash incentives to cut ‘dehumanising’ 12-hour A&E waits

Hospitals will for the first time be offered cash incentives to cut “dehumanising” 12-hour A&E waits.

A record 430,000 patients were forced to wait on trolleys in emergency departments across England last year before being admitted to hospital, including almost 100,000 aged 65 and over.

The NHS is now offering a pot of up to £150 million to hospitals that bring these times down, as well as bonuses for hitting targets for ambulance response time and for the number of patients waiting less than four hours at A&E.

The health service used bonuses to incentivise hospitals to meet reduced four-hour A&E wait targets during the last financial year.

The reduced target of seeing 76 per cent of patients within four hours – some way off the official 95 per cent target that was last met in July 2015 – has been increased slightly to 78 per cent for the year ending March 2025.

A letter to NHS leaders sent on Thursday by NHS England’s emergency care directors also said there would be incentives for ambulance services that respond to category two callouts – the second most serious, including heart attack and stroke patients – within 30 minutes.

It will also for the first time include 12-hour waits, given the dramatic rise in patients waiting such long periods since the pandemic, although the exact details on what the target will be and how the cash will be split are yet to be confirmed.

Dr Adrian Boyle, the president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said: “While we don’t know how these incentives will work in detail, we welcome any focus on 12-hour stays, as this is where the harm is.

Incentives will also be offered for reduced ambulance response times - VV Shots

He said he was “glad to see a focus on addressing long A&E waits”.

Dr Boyle added: “They are dehumanising, degrading and dangerous. Last month, more than one in 10 people waited more than 12 hours in emergency departments in England, a situation which leads to overcrowding and so called ‘corridor care’.”

He said it was “an unacceptable situation” and said reducing the time people spend in emergency departments has “to be the priority”.

The update to the two-year recovery plan for emergency services said the £150 million would be allocated to operational capital budgets in 2025-26 to “incentivise both highest performance and greatest improvement in performance since 2023-24”.

The health service will also increase its use of “virtual wards” in a bid to free up space in emergency departments. Hospitals will be encouraged to refer more patients to remain at home while receiving care from clinical staff.

The NHS said an evaluation of the initiative found that one hospital admission could be avoided for every 2.5 virtual ward admissions, and that it would prevent 178,000 patients being admitted over the next two years.

Sarah-Jane Marsh, the national director for urgent and emergency care at NHS England, said it had been a year of “considerable progress in the recovery of urgent and emergency care services” but “there is still much further to go”.

Helen Whately, the health minister, said: “We’re learning from what worked to do better again this year, like helping people get home sooner when they are well enough to leave hospital and preventing people needing to go to hospital in the first place.”

Dr Adrian Boyle, of the Royal College of Medicine, said he welcomed the focus on 12-hour stays - Paul Grover for The Telegraph

Other measures included in the update are frailty assessments at the door of A&E for older patients who may need specialist care, and clinical assessments of 999 and 111 calls to ensure patients are directed to the best service for them.

More flexibility will also be offered to urgent and emergency care staff in a bid to retain and recruit workers.

Sir Julian Hartley, the chief executive of NHS Providers, said: “Driving down long waiting times for patients rightly remains a top priority for leaders across hospital, mental health, ambulance and community services and their health and care partners.”

Siva Anandaciva, the chief analyst at The King’s Fund, said: “Many people end up attending A&E after experiencing difficulties accessing GP appointments or other local avenues for care, exacerbating already high demand for urgent and emergency care.

He said the plan for “gradual improvements” comes at a time when the health service is “in crisis”.

Mr Anandaciva added: “It has been nearly a decade since A&E performance targets were reliably met, and there is little prospect of performance substantially improving in the near future.

“It is patients and staff who are bearing the brunt of the sharp deterioration in NHS performance over the past 10 years.”