Anderson and James hope CBC will keep Legacy Awards going as three-year deal ends

TORONTO — Shamier Anderson and Stephan James spoke candidly about the future of the Legacy Awards at the event's third annual Black Carpet on Sunday.

The Toronto actors and brothers said they hope CBC will continue to invest in the awards bash they founded, which celebrates the accomplishments of Black Canadians in film, television, music, sports and culture.

Sunday's show concludes a three-year agreement between The Black Academy and the public broadcaster to telecast the awards.

Anderson and James said they don't yet know what the future of the show will be.

The Black Carpet outside Toronto's History venue teemed with talent before the show began, with Kardinal Offishall, Jully Black, Amanda Brugel and the event's host Adrian Holmes among the attendees mingling with media.

This year's honourees include Juno Award winner Offishall, Toronto International Film Festival CEO Cameron Bailey and Soulpepper Theatre's artistic director Weyni Mengesha.

"We're hoping that CBC continues to do this because in our community, virtue signaling is a real thing," Anderson said Sunday.

"People come in when it's topical and I think the community is hoping and making sure that the powers that be really keep this going and really put the gas behind it."

A CBC spokesperson said Thursday the public broadcaster was in talks with the academy regarding a potential renewal of their partnership.

The gala was set to include tributes to several Olympic gold medallists, including hammer throw champion Camryn Rogers and the men’s 4×100 metre relay team of Aaron Brown, Andre De Grasse, Brendon Rodney and Jerome Blake.

Also on deck were performances by Toronto rappers SadBoi and Smiley, Jamaican-Canadian poet d’bi.young, Alberta soprano Neema Bickersteth and Ontario singer-songwriter Morgan-Paige Melbourne.

The winner of the Fan Choice Digital Content Creator Award was to be announced at the bash.

Anderson and James founded the event in 2021 to shine a spotlight on exceptional Black Canadians.

Before the weekend, Holmes said he hopes the Legacy Awards will continue for "a very long time."

"There's a lot of underrepresented voices in this country and they're doing great, great things, but they're there in the shadows. Nobody is giving them their flowers," he said.

"We need a platform. We need a space like this to celebrate everyone, including Black people and those who are underrepresented. We need a voice. We need a space."

Holmes said viewers can expect a great party with "many surprises."

"When you leave, you're going to feel like you had a nice, warm, nutritious meal of like ... gari jollof rice, egusi soup, some curry goat, some oxtail. You're going to feel full and comfortable."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2024.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press