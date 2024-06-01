Families of hostages in Gaza back cease-fire deal set out by Biden. Israel says conditions remain

Sam Mednick And Wafaa Shurafa
·5 min read

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas called for all parties to immediately accept a proposal detailed by U.S. President Joe Biden to end the war in Gaza, but Israel's government said that conditions for a cease-fire still must be met.

Biden outlined a three-phase deal Friday that he said was proposed by Israel to Hamas, saying the militant group is “no longer capable” of carrying out a large-scale attack on Israel like the one in October that started the fighting. He urged Israel and Hamas to reach an agreement to release about 100 remaining hostages, along with the bodies of around 30 more, for an extended cease-fire in Gaza.

Cease-fire talks halted last month after a push by the U.S. and other mediators to secure a deal in hopes of averting a full-scale Israeli invasion of Gaza's southern city of Rafah. Israel says the Rafah operation is key to uprooting Hamas fighters responsible for the Oct. 7 attack.

Israel on Friday confirmed its troops were operating in central parts of the city. The ground assault has led around 1 million Palestinians to leave Rafah and has thrown humanitarian operations into turmoil.

Following Biden's speech, hostage families said time was running out.

“This might be the last chance to save lives," Gili Roman told The Associated Press. His sister, Yarden Roman-Gat, was taken hostage and freed during a weeklong cease-fire in November, but Yarden’s sister-in-law, Carmel, is still held. Roman added: “There is no other way towards a better situation for all. Our leadership must not disappoint us. But mostly, all eyes should be on Hamas.”

The proposal came after what hostage families called an aggressive meeting Thursday with Israel’s national security adviser, Tzachi Hanegbi, who told them that the government wasn’t ready to sign a deal to bring all hostages home and that there was no plan B.

Hanegbi said this week he expects the war to continue another seven months to destroy the military and governing capabilities of Hamas and the smaller Islamic Jihad militant group.

Netanyahu has promised a “total victory” that would remove Hamas from power, dismantle its military structure and return the hostages. On Saturday, the government said that its conditions for ending the war hadn't changed and that putting a permanent cease-fire in place before the conditions are fulfilled is a “nonstarter."

Many families of hostages accuse the government of a lack of will to secure a deal.

“We know that the government of Israel has done an awful lot to delay reaching a deal, and that has cost the lives of many people who survived in captivity for weeks and weeks and months and months,” Sharone Lifschitz said. Her mother, Yocheved, was freed in the November cease-fire, and her father, Oded, is still held.

The first phase of the deal announced by Biden would would last for six weeks and include a “full and complete cease-fire,” a withdrawal of Israeli forces from all densely populated areas of Gaza and the release of a number of hostages, including women, older people and the wounded, in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

The second phase would include the release of all remaining living hostages, including male soldiers, and Israeli forces would withdraw from Gaza. The third phase calls for the start of a major reconstruction of Gaza, which faces decades of rebuilding from the war's devastation.

Biden acknowledged that keeping the proposal on track would be difficult, with a number of “details to negotiate” to move from the first phase to the second. Biden said that if Hamas fails to fulfil its commitment under the deal, Israel can resume military operations.

Hamas said in a statement Friday that it viewed the proposal “positively” and called on Israel to declare explicit commitment to an agreement that includes a permanent cease-fire, a complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, a prisoner exchange and other conditions.

In Deir al-Balah, where many Palestinians have fled following Israel’s ground assault on Rafah, there was some hope.

“This proposal came late, but better late than never,” said Akram Abu Al-Hasan. “Therefore, we hope from God, the American administration, and the European community in general to continue to put pressure on Israel for a cease-fire."

The main difference from previous proposals is the readiness to stop the war for an undefined period, according to analysts. It leaves Israel the option to renew the war and diminish Hamas' ability to govern, but over time, said Michael Milshtein, head of the Palestinian Studies Forum in Dayan Center at Tel Aviv University.

Experts said that Biden's speech was one of the few times that gave hope the war might end.

“It was a very good speech ... it seems that Biden is trying to force it on the Israeli government, he was clearly speaking directly to the Israeli people,” said Gershon Baskin, director for the Middle East at the International Communities Organization.

Also on Saturday, Egypt’s state-run Al-Qahera News said that officials from Egypt, the United States and Israel would meet in Cairo over the weekend for talks about the Rafah crossing, which has been closed since Israel took over the Palestinian side in early May.

The crossing is one of the main ways for aid to enter Gaza. Egypt has refused to open its side, fearing the Israeli hold will remain permanent. Egypt has demanded that Palestinians be put back in charge of the facility. The White House has been pressing Egypt to resume the flow of trucks.

Hamas’ attack on Oct. 7 killed around 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and abducted about 250. More than 36,370 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza by Israel's campaign of bombardment and offensives, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. Its count doesn't differentiate between civilians and combatants.

___

Wafaa Shurafa reported from Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip. David McHugh in Frankfurt, Germany, and Samy Magdy in Cairo, Egypt, contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Sam Mednick And Wafaa Shurafa, The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Police arrest dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters at UC Santa Cruz

    Police in riot gear arrested protesters who set up an encampment and blocked the main entrance to the UC Santa Cruz campus. The university said it gave warnings for weeks.

  • The Biden administration says Israel hasn't crossed a red line on Rafah. This could be why

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Acknowledging only “an uptick” in Israeli military activity, the United States has gone to lengths to avoid any suggestion that Israeli forces have crossed a red line set by President Joe Biden in the deepening offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

  • Egypt extends crackdown on Gaza activism with student arrests

    Egypt has detained several students who were trying to promote pro-Palestinian boycotts and solidarity campaigns, the latest sign that it does not want to leave space for activism over the war in Gaza despite growing official criticism of Israel. The students are among dozens of people held in connection with protests against Israel's military campaign, some of them detained in October when state-sanctioned rallies spilled over to unauthorised sites including Cairo's Tahrir Square. Analysts say Egyptian authorities fear that demonstrations over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict could fuel domestic political dissent, which has been suppressed in a broad crackdown lasting more than a decade.

  • 5 Stocks Whose Dividends Just Keep Growing

    Stocks like Enbridge and Fortis are growing their dividends for decades, and returning higher cash to their shareholders. The post 5 Stocks Whose Dividends Just Keep Growing appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • UWindsor president will attend meeting with pro-Palestinian protesters as 'apartheid wall' set up

    University president Robert Gordon will attend a meeting with pro-Palestinian protesters, a spokesperson told CBC News on Friday, as a group of pro-Palestinian protesters attempted to disrupt a meeting of the University of Windsor senate. The protesters were from a pro-Palestinian encampment that has been set up on campus since May 10, a day after a protest first started on campus.Jana Alrifai, one of the organizers, said they set up am "apartheid wall" to show those entering or leaving the meet

  • Hezbollah fighters shoot down an Israeli drone in southern Lebanon

    BEIRUT (AP) — The militant Hezbollah group said it shot down an Israeli drone over southern Lebanon on Saturday, after hours Israeli drone strikes killed at least one person and wounded others.

  • Factbox-What's in the new Israel ceasefire proposal Biden announced?

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday laid out a three-phase ceasefire proposal from Israel to Palestinian Islamist group Hamas to end the war in Gaza that has killed tens of thousands and caused a humanitarian crisis. A senior U.S. official said the four-and-a-half page plan had been sent to Hamas for review on Thursday, and that it was "almost identical" to a proposal the militant group had already accepted. Here are the three phases as described by Biden in a speech and by U.S. officials at a briefing held later.

  • Biden adviser sees path to Israel-Lebanon land border agreement

    A land border agreement between Israel and Lebanon implemented in phases could dampen the simmering and deadly conflict between the two countries, a senior adviser to President Joe Biden said on Thursday. Attacks between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon have led to worries of a deeper war across the Middle East.

  • Civil disobedience and calls for financial divestments ‘have an important place in democracy’—but many schools also have donors to worry about

    Faced with student protestors’ demands, donors, and managing their reputations, educational institutions are finding themselves between a rock and a hard place.

  • Putin Says Russians Should Be 'Worshipped At Their Feet' For 'Heroism'

    Meanwhile, the Russian president continues his brutal and bloody invasion of Ukraine.

  • US Says Fresh Gaza Cease-Fire Proposal Is ‘Decisive Moment’

    (Bloomberg) -- The US said a fresh Gaza cease-fire proposal that would pause fighting between Israel and Hamas for at least six weeks could mark a “decisive moment” in the conflict — if both sides agree terms after several failed attempts at peace.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Billionaires Are Rushing to Back Trump, Verdict Be DamnedTrump Is Guilty on All Counts in Hush-Money Case. Now What?Here Are the Latest Verified Results From South Africa’s ElectionDonald Trump Becomes First Former U

  • Gaza ceasefire: What is the deal and how would it work?

    Israel has offered Hamas a ceasefire deal to end the war in Gaza, Joe Biden has announced. Mr Biden outlined the proposal's three phases during a surprise address at the White House on Friday. This would be a "full and complete ceasefire" lasting six weeks, Mr Biden said, adding it would see Israeli forces withdraw from all densely populated areas of Gaza.

  • Israel completes combat operations in part of north Gaza, military says

    Israeli forces have ended operations in north Gaza's Jabalia area after days of intense fighting and over 200 airstrikes, while probing further into Rafah in south Gaza, targeting what they say is the last major redoubt of Hamas battalions. Israeli troops found caches of rocket launchers and other weapons, as well as Hamas tunnel shafts in the centre of Rafah, the military said on Friday, pressing an offensive to break up militant combat units it says are hunkered down in the city on the border with Egypt.

  • Biden details a 3-phase hostage deal aimed at winding down the Israel-Hamas war

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday detailed a three-phase deal proposed by Israel to Hamas militants that he says would lead to the release of remaining hostages in Gaza and could end the grinding, nearly 8-month-old Mideast war. Biden added that Hamas is “no longer capable” of carrying out another large-scale attack on Israel as he urged Israelis and Hamas to come to a deal to release remaining hostages for an extended cease-fire. The Democratic president in remarks from the White

  • Meet the veteran astronauts riding aboard Starliner’s historic first crewed launch Saturday

    Boeing’s historic Crew Flight Test of the Starliner spacecraft is expected to launch Saturday carrying veteran NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams.

  • Where Can I Watch “Dune”? How to Stream the Original Movie, New Franchise and Upcoming Series

    From the original “Dune” to the latest franchise starring Timothée Chalamet, here’s where to stream every film and TV adaptation of the bestselling sci-fi novel

  • Hillary Clinton's Reaction To Trump Verdict Says It All — Without Even Saying His Name

    The former secretary of state had a brief response to Trump's conviction on all 34 charges in his criminal hush money case.

  • Donald Trump Verdict Was ‘Another Layer of Poison’ for Melania: ‘She’ll Probably Always Be Mad at Him’ (Exclusive)

    Sources told PEOPLE last spring that Melania hoped her husband's criminal case would disappear. Now, the Stormy Daniels hush money scheme is an impossible subject for her to avoid

  • The Physical Toll the Trial Took on Trump

    It’s unclear what effect Donald Trump’s conviction will have on his run for president, but it has already taken a toll on his physical appearance.The former president looks noticeably more tired and less confident after his grueling weeks-long criminal trial, experts told The Daily Beast.“He looks visibly exhausted from it,” said Michele Green, a cosmetic dermatologist in New York. “His under-eye area looks darker and it looks more puffy, overall his skin color and tone are more sallow. It looks

  • I Was In The Courtroom When Donald Trump Was Found Guilty. Here's What You Didn't See.

    The former president was found guilty on all charges after six weeks of testimony and arguments. HuffPost covered the trial live from the courthouse.