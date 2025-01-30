Hostage releases under way in Gaza

The hostages have been held since Hamas attacked Israel in October 2023 [Reuters]

The latest releases of hostages held by Hamas as part of the ceasefire with Israel is under way in the Gaza Strip.

It is the third such release as part of the deal which also involves the freeing of Palestinian prisoners in Israel in exchange.

The hostages being released on Thursday are three Israelis and five Thai nationals.

A total of 110 Palestinian prisoners are due to be freed in return.

The latest release means 15 hostages will have been released since the ceasefire came into effect on 19 January.

Two hundred and fifty one people were taken hostage when Hamas attacked Israel on 7 October 2023, killing about 1,200 people. The attack triggered a war which has devastated Gaza.

Israel's military offensive killed more than 47,300 Palestinians in the territory, according to Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry.