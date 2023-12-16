Hostages shot dead by Israeli troops 'were waving makeshift white flag', preliminary investigation finds

Yotam Haim were both killed Samer Talalka by Israeli troops (Reuters)

The three hostages who escaped from Hamas clutches only to be mistakenly shot dead by Israeli troops had been carrying a makeshift white flag, according to a preliminary investigation.

Yotam Haim, Samer Talalka and Alon Shamriz were killed by IDF troops in Gaza in a military blunder that has led to protests in Tel Aviv.

A preliminary IDF investigation has found that the troops did not follow the army's rule of engagement and felt 'threatened' by the hostages, who were shirtless after managing to escape.

According to the investigation a soldier who was stationed on one of the upper floors of a building in the area identified three figures who held a long stick that had a white fabric attached to it.

The report states that, for some reason, the soldier opened fire on the group.

Alon Shamriz was shot dead by IDF troops (AP)

Two hostages were hit and fell to the ground, and the third escaped into a nearby building.

An IDF squad nearby followed the third hostage into the building and he was shouting in Hebrew, asking for help.

According to the soldiers, they believed that it was a Hamas member who was trying to "pull them" into a trap. They entered the building and killed the hostage.

