New hosts sought for Ukrainian refugees

Hundreds of Ukrainians fleeing Russia's 2022 invasion of the country have been hosted in Gloucestershire [Getty Images]

New homes are being sought for Ukrainian refugees fleeing the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.

South Gloucestershire Council said it would be receiving 70 new arrivals in the coming months.

So far, 360 residents in the area have taken in about 576 Ukrainian guests.

Host families receive monthly payments of £500 and council support.

This includes access to drop-in sessions and emotional support.

The council also supports the refugees with advice on accessing medical services, benefits, language lessons, employment and rehousing.

Hosts are also connected with each other to share advice and experiences.

Thornbury hosts Trevor and Eryl Daniels said: "Our intention in hosting Ukrainians was to help a mother and child, but we never thought how much they would help us by enriching our lives.

"We have gained so much from the experience and established a connection for life."

South Gloucestershire Council cabinet member Alison Evans said: "We are asking now, if there are others who can step forward to offer their help, as the war is still raging, the need for places to live is still just as important.

"There is nothing for you to pay and no demands on you other than to show kindness and a little understanding."

