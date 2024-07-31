It's HOT and DRY! How you can help give wildlife a fighting chance this summer

CBC

It's found in pencil leads, and also in vast quantities under the lakes and forest outside one small western Quebec town. And in a familiar-sounding story, locals in the Outaouais region are against the massive disruption that's needed for a mining company to dig it up.Graphite is one of six minerals the Canadian government has identified as a priority on its list of 31 critical minerals. Some climate change experts say we're going to need to dig up a whole lot more of it if we're to have any ch