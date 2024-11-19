‘Hot Frosty’ Debuts as Netflix’s Most-Watched Movie of the Week With 16 Million Views

The holiday flick brought in 16 million views from its Nov. 13 release through Sunday, Nov. 19, ranking as the top title on Netflix’s most-watched movie list for the week of Nov. 11.

That viewership paled in comparison to the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight, with brought in a whopping 46.6 million views, ranking as the most-watched title of the week.

