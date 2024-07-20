Hot , hazy and humid as more Saharan Dust moves in

Storyful
Heavy rain lashed Aguascalientes, Mexico, on July 16, causing severe flooding across the region.Video by Jose de Jesus Huerta Guzman shows at least one car being swept away in fast-moving floodwaters.The rainfall caused main road closures, homes to collapse, and damaged public infrastructure, local media reported.A statement from local officials on July 18 said teams continue to help with clean-up efforts from the rain, including road maintenance and infrastructure repairs. Credit: Jose de Jesus Huerta Guzman via Storyful