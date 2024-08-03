Hot and humid with mainly dry skies Saturday
Our western counties could see a few showers and storms today. WLKY meteorologist Susanne Horgan has your forecast.
Our western counties could see a few showers and storms today. WLKY meteorologist Susanne Horgan has your forecast.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an emergency preparedness declaration Thursday as a tropical disturbance dubbed Invest 97L headed toward the state's Gulf Coast and showed signs of strengthening.
WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. — A landslide of debris piled 30 metres high and 600 metres long has dammed the Chilcotin River in British Columbia's central Interior, creating a lake that officials say could give way.
Officials warn the huge landslide holding back the Chilcotin River is unstable, and is expected to fail in the next 24 to 48 hours. Aaron McArthur reports it could send a huge, dangerous surge of water down the Fraser River.
The B.C. Wildfire Service says it now considers eight of the more than 320 fires burning across the province as wildfires of note as crews prepare for hot and dry conditions in the south of the province over the long weekend.The Dunn Creek fire, about 100 kilometres north of Kamloops, and the Sitkum Creek fire northeast of Vernon were added to the list of wildfires of note, a designation meaning they are either highly visible or pose a threat to public safety or infrastructure.Kamloops Fire Cent
Special weather statements and rainfall warnings are in place for slow moving thunderstorms that could produce locally heavy rain in parts of southern Ontario today
Conservationists are celebrating the recent birth of an onager foal, one of the rarest animals on Earth, at Chester Zoo. Experts say the birth will shine a spotlight on ‘overlooked’ equid species of which there are no more than 600 left in the wild. Chester is a leading part of a European-wide conservation breeding programme that’s working to safeguard the species.
A huge landslide blocking the Chilcotin River has forced the evacuation of a dozen homes and prompted a flood warning from the site of the slide, down the Fraser River all the way to Hope. As Troy Charles reports, the warning is stark and the danger of a catastrophic flood is growing every hour.
A humpback whale that is missing its tail and was spotted in Washington state's inland waters likely lost its iconic flukes after becoming entangled, possibly in some kind of line or fishing gear, experts say. That loss of the flukes, used for propulsion, would appear to be a death sentence for the creature, last reported as seen in late July.
As the system moves through the eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend, it has the potential to evolve quickly, AccuWeather said Friday.
A landslide of debris piled 30 metres high and 600 metres long has dammed the Chilcotin River in British Columbia's central Interior, creating a lake that officials say could give way. They say the sudden rush of water could set off dozens of evacuation orders and alerts downstream. (Aug. 2, 2024)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A storm system brewing over Cuba on Friday will likely dump torrential rains over the Florida peninsula this weekend, a forecast that’s especially concerning for low-lying coastal and urban areas that were inundated by dangerous floods this year.
Ongoing water issues in West Kelowna, B.C., have resulted in an advisory for one neighbourhood, but even those who live nearby feel on edge.
Tracking Invest 97-L: Latest maps, models and paths
TORONTO — The Toronto Zoo says one of its red panda cubs has died, highlighting the fragility of the species in their first few months whether under human care or in the wild.
A Cumbrian farm says it has to diversify to secure its future, due to the reduction in subsidies.
Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County constructing bomb shelters in northern Israel
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Carlotta is growing stronger over the Pacific Ocean as it moves away from Mexico and could become a hurricane by Thursday night or Friday, forecasters said.
Threat of thunderstorms in store for Quebec as a cold front initiates pop up storms through your late-evening. There is uncertainty if the southern regions of the St.Lawrence will see the threat of thunderstorms due to the timing of the boundary. Meteorologist Amandeep Purewal has more on these details. Check back for more updates on this system.
The onager foal has been running off energy while enjoying his new habitat, zookeepers said.
The Tŝilhqot'in National Government has declared a local state of emergency after a landslide blocked the Chilcotin River in British Columbia's Cariboo region.