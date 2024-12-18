'Hot Purple Wiggle' Is a Dad! John Pearce Announces Birth of First Baby with Wife and Reveals His Son's Name

The former 'Australia's Got Talent' winner and 'The Wiggles' star announced he and his wife were expecting in June

"Big Strong John" is now a dad!

John Pearce, who stars as the Purple Wiggle in the beloved kids' act The Wiggles, and his wife Jessie Adamo Pearce have welcomed their first baby. The couple's son Henry Nicholas Adamo Pearce was born on Monday, Dec. 16.

"Our beautiful boy has arrived, and we couldn't feel more blessed," Pearce said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "Jessie and I are savouring every precious moment with our little angel. We're so thankful for the love and support from everyone."

Courtesy of John Pearce From left: John Pearce, Jessie Adamo Pearce and their son Henry

The Wiggles also expressed their joy, saying, "The Wiggles family has grown again! John and Jessie's baby boy is a wonderful gift just in time for the holiday season, We can't wait to welcome him on his first adventure in the Big Red Car!"

Alongside the announcement, Pearce shared the exciting news in a joint post with Jessie on Instagram. The happy couple included a photo of their newly minted family of three, as well as a solo shot of baby Henry.

"HENRY NICHOLAS ADAMO PEARCE 16.12.24 🩵 Welcome to the world our beautiful angel. We have never felt a love like this," they wrote in their caption.

John Adamo Pearce/Instagram Jessie Adamo (left) and John Pearce

In June, Pearce announced on Instagram that he and his wife were expecting their first baby together. In a joint Instagram Reel, the couple could be seen receiving a call from their doctor, who shared the exciting news and wished the parents-to-be congratulations.

The reel then showed more recent clips from an ultrasound appointment and their gender reveal party.

"Can't wait to meet you, little buddy," Pearce exclaimed while holding up a sonogram.

"It has been a long journey but our beautiful angel has finally been sent to us. We are so full of joy and can’t wait to meet you 🩵 - baby Adamo Pearce due Dec 2024," the couple captioned their Reel.

Pearce became a fan favorite for his portrayal of "Big Strong John" when he joined the children's program in 2021 with many parents expressing their a appreciation for the "hot purple Wiggle" on social media.

