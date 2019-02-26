Hot Stuff: Firefighter Dons Rescue Gear to Throw First Pitch at Tampa Bay Rays MLB Game

A firefighter in Charlotte County, Florida, threw the first pitch of the Tampa Bay Rays MLB meeting with the New York Yankees on Sunday, February 24, while dressed in full rescue gear.

Brian Fraley, of the Charlotte County Fire and EMS, threw out the pitch in his full gear and an air pack to show everyone attending the game how exactly firefighters work.

Unfortunately for Fraley, his efforts didn’t help the hosts, who lost to the Yankees 8-5. Credit: Charlotte County Fire and EMS via Storyful