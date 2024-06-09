Hot and sunny conditions continue into Sunday
The federal weather agency confirmed Thursday that five tornadoes touched down in central Alberta earlier this week. Tornadoes were reported Monday near the small communities of Edberg and Gadsby. Edberg is 95 kilometres southeast of Edmonton. Gadsby is 160 km southeast of the city. On Thursday evening, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a weather summary confirming that four tornadoes occurred near Edberg within 18 minutes of each other, from 2:38 p.m. to 2:56 p.m. Monday. A to
"I'm not going to hurt you guys, I just want you guys to move on," Sierra Madre resident Jason Wightman said in a video of the incident
A video filmed by Kayaker Tyler Futrell shows the rumble between one bear and two alligators while the animals swim in Florida's St. Johns River.
A new report by a team of UBC scientists has B.C. politicians and First Nations weighing in after it proposed relocating some residents and farms in Abbotsford, B.C.'s Sumas Prairie, to allow the area to be turned back into a lake.The report's lead author says that a "managed retreat" is necessary because climate modelling shows the area will continue to experience further catastrophic flooding, akin to the devastation the Fraser Valley experienced in 2021."The lake wants to come back, so bringi
The massive tiger shark washed up dead this week, but beachgoers were unsuccessful in keeping it on the beach.
Authorities are using boats to patrol the ocean and warning swimmers about sharks this weekend along Florida's Gulf Coast, where a woman and two teenage girls were hurt in two separate shark attacks on Friday.
According to data firm Kalibrate, the average cost per litre of regular fuel in cities nationwide fell from $1.685 to $1.633 between May 30 and June 6.
Marie-Ève Carreau was driving on Highway 391 near Rouyn-Noranda, Que., this week when she rounded a curve, started to skid and rolled twice into the ditch.Unharmed, Carreau emerged from her vehicle to inspect the road in northwestern Quebec, finding thousands of caterpillars across both lanes."It was sliding as if it was on ice but the road conditions were nice," said Carreau.Tent caterpillars are infesting areas across the province this year, from Abitibi-Temiscamingue to Saguenay. Pictures on
Cats can come in all shapes and sizes. But what is the biggest cat in the world? Here's what to know.
Scientists found an item widely used in kitchens can absorb planet-heating carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, in what they hope will become a low-cost and efficient tool to slow climate change.
Details with meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal
Wildlife has been making its way into villages as humans and animals alike search for relief from the heat.
Much of eastern Ontario and Quebec remain at risk for thunderstorms on Friday ahead of unsettled weekend
Texas A&M Atmospheric Science Professor Andrew Dessler says the weather will be getting warmer; a climate on steroids, in the future.
Amid a brutal heat wave, a zoo in Mexico City is cooling down its animals with a special treat. The Chapultepec zoo is giving lions frozen meat popsicles, while monkeys are served a vegetarian option. (AP Video: Martin Silva) (June 8)
After a major feeder water main break plunged Calgary's water supply into a critical state, city officials are now asking Calgarians to use 25 per cent less than they did yesterday, sounding the alarm that the city is at risk of running out.The Bearspaw south water main — which is 11 kilometres long and as wide as two metres in parts — suffered a break Wednesday night that left hundreds of homes and businesses in the city's northwest without water.Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, the break caused s
Scientists just released the first comprehensive survey of the Cascadia Subduction Zone, the most dangerous earthquake-producing fault in the US.
For the first time in almost three decades, a bowhead whale will be harvested in the Northwest Territories.Hunters in Aklavik, N.W.T., will make the catch, and the whale meat will be distributed to Inuvialuit and Gwich'in communities in the region.Community members in Alkavik first had the idea to apply for a permit about a year ago, and were granted permission at the beginning of June, said Herb Nakimayak, a member of the Fisheries Joint Management Committee. "This is Inuvialuit practicing and
WASHINGTON (AP) — New vehicles sold in the U.S. will have to average about 38 miles per gallon of gasoline in 2031 in real-world driving, up from about 29 mpg this year, under new federal rules unveiled Friday by the Biden administration.
A bear in Vermont was freed from a tight squeeze thanks to the compassion and quick action of a dedicated group of people.