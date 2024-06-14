Hot, sweaty days ahead for Kansas City. Overnight temps won’t provide much relief

Air conditioning may be folks’ best friend for the next several days in Kansas City as it will be hot and sweaty as summertime heat has arrived a few days early.

Above-normal temperatures are expected this weekend and into early next week. Typically, Kansas City sees temperatures in the mid-80s this time of year. But the National Weather Service said temperatures will be in the 90s for the next several days, with heat index values near 100 degrees.

With temperatures reaching 92 degrees on Thursday at Kansas City International Airport, the metro saw its first 90-degree day of the year, the weather service said on X, formerly known as Twitter, along with the hashtag #SummerIsHere. That was 17 days later than the average first 90-degree day, typically on March 27. It was the 31st latest first 90-degree day in Kansas City’s history.

While Kansas City hasn’t seen the extremes, it has been warmer than usual this year. The average temperature so far this year has been 50.3 degrees, the 11th warmest on record. The warmest was in 2012, when the average temperature through June 13 was 53.7 degrees, according to climate data.

Quiet day ahead

After overnight storms have gradually cleared the area, a quiet day is expected in the metro with clearing skies and highs around 90 degrees, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across central Kansas. Some storms could be strong but are expected to weaken as they push east into the Kansas City forecast area.

“Any storms that do move in overnight will exit by Saturday morning,” the weather service said. Kansas City has a slight chance for rain — less than 20%.

The daytime should stay mostly dry, with afternoon temperatures climbing into the low 90s. Heat index values will be highest in areas south of Kansas City, where they may exceed 100 degrees.

Another chance for rain

Another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected to return Saturday evening and into Sunday morning, but widespread rainfall is not a concern, the weather service said. Kansas City’s chance for rain is 10%.

Severe weather is not expected with any of the storms.

The weather service said temperatures will climb into the 90s again on Sunday, with heat index values near 100 degrees across the area.

Scorching temps continue

“Heat continues to be a concern heading into the work week with Monday potentially being the hottest day,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion. “Highs are currently expected to be in the mid and even upper 90s.”

However, the dew points will remain in the 60s, keeping heat index values soaring. Still, heat index values are expected to be above 100 degrees.

In the summertime, when dew points are below 55 degrees, it feels dry and comfortable, according to the weather service. When they are between 55 and 65, it starts to feel sticky with muggy evenings. When dew points rise above 65, there’s a lot of moisture in the area and the heat becomes oppressive.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-90s on Tuesday.

“In addition to these high daytime temperatures, overnight lows are only expected to fall into the mid- to upper 70s through this time period bringing little relief overnight (especially for the KC Metro),” the weather service said.

A change in weather is expected for the Juneteenth holiday on Wednesday.

“Slightly cooler temperatures arrive for the mid-week along with additional rain chances, but this will be short-lived with temperatures quickly returning to the mid-90s to finish out the week,” the weather service said.

The first day of summer is Thursday.