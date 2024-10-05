Hot temperatures coming Saturday

Latest Stories
- The Daily Beast
Michael Moore Warns This Move Could Cost Kamala Harris The Election
On the same day Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning in Flint, Michigan, Michael Moore is warning of a fatal “mistake that could be made in these final 4-5 weeks” until Election Day.“If Harris is advised by her wealthy donors to shun the left and drop her more progressive positions in favor of a ‘move to the center,’” Moore, who grew up in the suburbs of the Midwestern city he made famous in his debut documentary Roger & Me (but has since moved away), writes in a new Substack post, it cou
- HuffPost
Anderson Cooper Struggles To Speak After Watching Weird Melania Trump Clip Live On Air
"Sorry, it’s the first time I’m seeing that. That’s the weirdest promo I’ve ever seen," the CNN anchor said.
- Miami Herald
An A-list actor was at one of Diddy’s infamous parties. Then he ‘stormed out’: report
The rapper remains behind bars
- The Daily Beast
Trump Made Crass Jokes About Death of Rally Attendee in Leaked Recording
Donald Trump was reportedly caught on tape turning the grieving widow of a man who died at one of his rallies into a source of amusement for his uber-wealthy dinner guests.The recording, obtained by The Guardian, apparently comes from a private meal Trump held Aug. 10 in Aspen, Colorado. In it, the Republican presidential nominee reportedly recalled a meeting with the wife of Corey Comperatore, the man who was killed by shots fired at Trump by Thomas Crooks at a Pennsylvania rally in July.“So th
- The Independent
Revealed: The real reason why people are leaving Donald Trump’s rallies as he is still on stage
Over the past months the former president has seemingly become more and more obsessed with attendance – amid claims that his fans are leaving early ‘out of frustration and boredom’
- CBC
Ontario man who posted hospital selfie with woman's dying father sentenced to 60 days in jail
A London, Ont., man., who posted a selfie online showing him with a dying man in a Windsor hospital last year has received two months of jail time. Bubba Pollock is an activist who's protested against drag queens and drag storytimes. He was sentenced in a Windsor courtroom on Friday for his actions against Britt Leroux and the Windsor woman's terminally ill father."I'm happy that he's gonna be held responsible," Leroux said outside court. "I'm fearful that he's not going to learn anything in jai
- HuffPost
Liz Cheney Splotches Donald Trump With Golden Line About Her Past
The lifelong Republican's zing came during a joint rally appearance with Donald Trump's Democratic rival, Kamala Harris.
- The Daily Beast
Liz Cheney’s Speech Seriously Hurt Donald Trump’s Feelings
Donald Trump launched into an unhinged attack on Liz Cheney after the former Republican congresswoman denounced him in a speech at a Kamala Harris campaign event on Thursday afternoon.“Liz Cheney lost her Congressional Seat by the largest margin in the history of Congress for a sitting Representative,” he fumed in a Truth Social post after the former Wyoming rep’s remarks. “The people of Wyoming are really smart! She is a low IQ War Hawk that, as a member of the J6 Unselect Committee of Politica
- HuffPost
Trump Souvenir Vendors Brawl Before Michigan MAGA Rally
The former president's campaign team said the Trump merchandise sellers were ejected.
- HuffPost
Harvard Law Professor Spots 2 'Jaw-Dropping' Details In New Trump Filing
Laurence Tribe recalled saying one word to himself over and over and over again while reading the document.
- The Daily Beast
Judge Scolds ‘Privileged’ MAGA Election Official During Searing Sentencing
A Colorado judge threw the book at a MAGA folk hero on Thursday after bizarre scenes in court that included “magnetic mattresses” and courtroom outbursts. Tina Peters, the infamous election-denying Colorado clerk who tried to help Donald Trump overturn 2020 election results, was sentenced to nine years in prison—a far cry from probation, as her attorneys had asked for. Peters, 68, was found guilty last month of allowing a man associated with MyPillow’s Mike Lindell to enter the Mesa County elect
- BuzzFeed
14 People Who Were Undecided Before The Vice Presidential Debate Are Sharing Where They Stand Now, And It's Not What I Had Expected
"I wish these two were our options because it was a very respectful debate, and I felt like they actually agreed on more things than was predicted."
- Cosmopolitan
Ben Affleck's Longtime Friend Kevin Smith Is Out Here Spilling About His Divorce from J.Lo
Kevin Smith did an interview and spilled about Ben Affleck and J.Lo's divorce—check out his quotes.
- The Daily Beast
CNN Reporter Warns Kamala Harris Campaign Looks ‘Like a Loser’
CNN data reporter Harry Enten says that one key statistic may spell serious trouble for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign just one month out from the election—so much so that a win would be, in his words, “historically unprecedented.”In a segment with host John Berman, Enten analyzed the polling data around the question, “Do you think the country is on the right track?” Apparently, just 28 percent of Americans think that the United States is currently headed in the right direct
- HuffPost
George Conway Flips A Republican Dog Whistle Right Back On Donald Trump In New Ad
The conservative lawyer put a whole new taunting spin on one GOP line of attack.
- BuzzFeed
Older Adults Are Calling Out Things They Think Are A Huge Waste Of Money, And I Never Considered Some Of Them
"The first one that came to my mind: HOA fees."
- The Daily Beast
Trump Denies Making False Post of Endorsement from Top American Banker
Donald Trump can’t seem to keep his endorsements straight. The Republican presidential nominee’s account on Truth Social shared a screenshot on Friday claiming JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon had endorsed him for president.The surprise endorsement came as news to everyone, including Dimon. A spokesperson for the executive quickly called out Trump’s post as being a lie, making clear in a call to CNBC that Dimon “has not endorsed anyone.” Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest s
- Elle
Kylie Jenner Looks Unrecognisable With An Almond Blonde Micro-Bob
Kylie Jenner just switched out her black hair for an almond blonde micro-bob and she looks entirely different.
- People
Wife Was Caught on Dashcam Injecting Husband with Poison, Which Killed Him in Minutes: ‘Get Off of Me!'
Amanda Hovanec, 37, pleaded guilty to distributing a controlled substance that resulted in the death of her husband Timothy in April 2022
- The Daily Beast
Ana Navarro Takes Big Swing at Melania Trump’s Abortion Reveal
Ana Navarro, co-host of The View, slammed Melania Trump after it came out that her upcoming memoir passionately defends women’s right to abortion—in direct contrast to the conservative stance of her husband, former President Donald Trump.Navarro took to Instagram to post about the revelation from the memoir, aptly titled Melania, which leaked after The Guardian obtained a copy.Navarro’s caption suggested that rather than being a bold deviation from her husband’s far-right views, Melania Trump’s