Hot temperatures coming Saturday

On the same day Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning in Flint, Michigan, Michael Moore is warning of a fatal “mistake that could be made in these final 4-5 weeks” until Election Day.“If Harris is advised by her wealthy donors to shun the left and drop her more progressive positions in favor of a ‘move to the center,’” Moore, who grew up in the suburbs of the Midwestern city he made famous in his debut documentary Roger & Me (but has since moved away), writes in a new Substack post, it cou