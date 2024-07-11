Hot temperatures to linger throughout the week
NEW YORK (AP) — The August theatrical release for the second chapter of Kevin Costner’s ambitious Western epic “Horizon: An American Saga” has been canceled after the first film fizzled in theaters.
Move over tiny bikinis, Sydney's making a case for the one-piece. See photos
The former president went off on a strange tangent about a "beautiful waitress" before pivoting to a backhanded attack on Chris Christie.
LONDON (AP) — Darryl Anderson was drunk behind the wheel of his Audi SUV, had his accelerator pressed to the floor and was barreling toward a car ahead of him when he snapped a photo of his speedometer. The picture showed a car in the foreground, a collision warning light on his dashboard and a speed of 141 mph (227 kph).
Steven Bryan was found safe with his mother Deborah Bryan and her boyfriend Caleb Blevins, per police
The former president's youngest son, who has been kept out of the spotlight, got some unexpected attention Tuesday.
Many publications have covered Prince William's relationship with Rose Hanbury, but Vulture found that some have removed or edited their coverage.
"Happy birthday to the chicest of the chic! ✨✨✨," Kelly Ripa commented under the post
BERLIN—The NATO summit begins in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday amid the turmoil of President Joe Biden’s campaign for the presidency and what the future holds for Ukraine. One of the worst missile attacks of the war in Ukraine occurred Monday, where 41 people were killed and at least 190 were injured, and the country’s largest children’s hospital, Okhmatdyt in Kyiv, was bombarded, leaving medical staff and sick children trapped under the rubble. There were images of emergency workers rushing to p
"She says, 'You've gotta whip it out,'" Douglas told the ladies of "The View," who were comically stunned by the admission.
Alyssa Farah Griffin also explained why the former president isn’t really “out there shouting about the debate” with Joe Biden.
Kate Beckinsale didn't hold back after a troll questioned why her bottom has "shrunk".
A 28-year-old man who was fatally gunned down outside Hampton Park Plaza early Friday evening was the groom whose wedding was destroyed by gunfire at Ottawa's Infinity Convention Centre last summer, CBC News has learned.The tragic connection comes as police investigate whether the two cases are linked, and sheds some light on what they believe are related pockets of shootings.According to police sources, Adam Abdullahi Elmi was sitting in a parked vehicle outside Fat Bastard's Burrito just after
"Certainly wouldn't go to Hank Haney for advice."
Ahead of Kylie Jenner’s swimwear drop for her line Khy, both she and her sister Kendall Jenner exhibited their summer swimsuit style.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff says a 1-year-old “miracle baby” survived two days of sometimes stormy weather before a truck driver spotted him crawling along a roadside the day after his 4-year-old brother was found dead and his mother was arrested in Mississippi.
In his rise from Donald Trump critic to viable contender to be the presumptive Republican nominee’s running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio has come so far. But he may fall just short thanks to some risk-averse GOP donors.Ironically, the bearded 39-year-old—at least for now, given Trump’s well-documented aversions to facial hair—Ivy League author may end up hoisted by his own petard. The best thing Vance has going for him in the Trump veepstakes, among the base, may also be his undoing as a potent
Bingwa Thomas, 72, from Kansas City, bought a cheap old house in Southern Italy’s Latronico, hoping that that Italy’s laid-back lifestyle will help him live longer.
Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has introduced articles of impeachment against Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas over their failure to disclose gifts they have received while serving on the court – a move surely to fail in the GOP-controlled House.
The tragic incident occurred on Saturday, July 6, at Ogden Canyon in Utah