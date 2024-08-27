Hot Tuesday, scattered storms into Labor Day, low chance tropical development

Meteorologist Devon Lucie starts with an overview of what's ahead for high temperatures and rain chances over the next 5 days while jumping ahead to the entire Labor Day Weekend forecast, then takes us through the next two days letting you know how hot we'll be and when and where storms are most likely before rounding out the high resolution forecast with the forecast for clouds and rain through the rest of the weekend and the holiday weekend, while finishing up with a look at the tropics where there might be the potential of some development by Labor Day Monday.