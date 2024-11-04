Hot water bottle injuries soar amid rising energy bills

Sales of hot water bottles rocketed by more than 200 per cent in 2022 amid soaring energy bills - PEOPLEIMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Scalds from hot water bottles that have landed patients in hospital have soared following the cost of living crisis, research shows.

The national study shows a near 70 per cent rise in the number of pensioners in the UK needing medical treatment as a result of hot water bottle-related incidents.

Researchers examined national data for all hot water bottle burns treated in hospitals over almost a decade.

They found almost 6,000 cases between January 2014 and February 2023 treated by burns services in England and Wales – costing the NHS more than £12 million in treatment.

Accidents peaked as rising energy bills fuelled a cost of living crisis, with the largest increase coming in the winter of 2022.

More than 420 people across the country needed treatment for burns caused by the hot water bottles during the winter of 2022-23, according to research by doctors at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital and Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

Required surgery

This was up from 295 in the winter of 2021-22 – an overall increase of 40 per cent.

The hospital data found nine in 10 cases required surgery, and almost one in five needed skin grafts

The largest increase in cases occurred amongst pensioners, with a 69 per cent rise in cases treated by hospital units, according to research in Burns, a science journal.

Researchers said the surge was almost certainly the result of desperate bill-payers trying to keep families warm without putting the heating on and running up costs.

Household energy bills soared by up to 70 per cent in 2022, partly because of gas shortages and uncertainty over Russian supplies after its invasion of Ukraine.

At the same time, sales of hot water bottles rocketed by more than 200 per cent, while demand for electric blankets, quilts and draught excluders also took off.

‘Dramatic rise in fuel prices’

There are an estimated 10 million hot water bottles in use in the UK and they are a frequent cause of burns.

Researchers said: “Our epidemiological study on hot water bottle-related burn injuries within the UK has shown that the dramatic rise in fuel prices, which triggered the fuel poverty crises, has coincided with a 43.4 per cent increase in hot water bottle burns incidence on the health service in one year alone.

“This alarming rise … highlights the need for targeted public awareness campaigns to ensure a safe and proper use of these devices.”

The findings come after the Government confirmed plans to scrap the winter fuel allowance for more than 10 million pensioners.

The changes will mean the £300-a-year winter fuel payment is removed from all pensioners except those on means-tested benefits.

‘The last thing the NHS needs’

Caroline Abrahams, a charity director at Age UK, said: “The fact is that many older people have told us they will not be putting their heating on this winter, due to them feeling under such acute financial pressure, made worse by the loss of the winter fuel payment.

“We know that living in a cold home is bad for older people’s health, especially if they are frail or are living with lung or heart conditions. The consequences for them could be very severe and there’s no doubt that we’ll see more older people going to hospital this winter as a result – the last thing they or the NHS needs.

“One thing people can do is to check whether they’re claiming all the financial support they can. Pension Credit is now means-tested and is the main pensioner benefit that qualifies you for a Winter Fuel Payment, so it’s never been more important to look into whether you’re entitled to it. Even if you are not, there may be other non-means tested benefits which you could claim, so it definitely pays to check.”