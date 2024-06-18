Hot weather affecting GO trains, Metrolinx says

Metrolinx is advising commuters to check their schedules as hot weather blanketing the GTA this week is affecting train tracks on a number of lines Tuesday. (Justin Chandler/CBC - image credit)

Delays and cancellations are hitting GO trains Tuesday thanks to a heat wave bringing sweltering temperatures to the Greater Toronto Area.

Metrolinx says a number of train trips have been affected as a result of the temperatures this week.

"During prolonged periods of high heat, rail tracks have the potential to soften and expand that require us to run trains at slower speeds," the transit agency said in a news release issued Tuesday.

The news release goes on to say that to ensure the safety of customers and crew, slow orders have been issued along the network in order to reduce the risk of track damage.

"We know that heat-related delays can be frustrating for customers, however we must take proactive measures to ensure the GO Transit network operates safely in all kinds of weather conditions," Metrolinx said.

Here are the trips that have been affected as a result of ongoing heat patrols and slow orders:

Stouffville Line:

Union Station 14:12 – Mount Joy GO 15:07 – Customers can take a GO bus from Union Station Bus Terminal running express to Unionville GO, and making all stops north to Mount Joy GO.

Mount Joy GO 15:34 – Union Station 16:29 – Customers can take a GO bus from Mount Joy GO, making all stops south to Unionville GO station, and then running express to Union Station Bus Terminal.

Customers travelling to and from Kennedy, Agincourt and Unionville GO are encouraged to take TTC.

The Union Station 15:12 – Mount Joy 16:24 train has been adjusted to depart at 15:28.

Lakeshore East:

Union Station 15:20 – Durham College Oshawa GO 16:22 trip has been cancelled. Please consider taking the 14:50 or the 15:50 train departing at Union Station.

Durham College Oshawa GO 16:40 – Union Station 17:42 trip has been cancelled. Please consider taking the 16:10 or the 17:10 train departing at Durham College Oshawa GO.

Lakeshore West:

All outbound express Lakeshore West trips from Union Station will now arrive at stations approximately five to 10 minutes later as we operate at slower speeds due to extreme heat.

Outbound Lakeshore West trips between 15:30 and 18:00 today have been adjusted to arrive 5 to 10 minutes later than originally scheduled at all station stops. Metrolinx said it expects all trips to begin as scheduled.

Kitchener Line: