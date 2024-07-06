Hot weather to remain Saturday inland

Latest Stories
- The Weather Network
Severe thunderstorms threaten southern Ontario into the weekend
Stay alert for rapidly changing conditions through the day Friday if you’re out and about in southern Ontario
- The Weather Network
Beryl on track to restrengthen in Gulf before Texas landfall
The storm hit Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on Friday, and it’s on track for its third landfall early this week
- The Weather Network
Swarm of quakes strike off the B.C. coast; no tsunami threat
Several earthquakes rattled the ocean floor off Vancouver Island on Thursday
- The Weather Network
Don’t fall victim to these seven dangerous tornado myths
Tornado safety is more important than ever as we head into the summer months. Here are some tornado myths to avoid—and the tips you need to stay safe.
- The Weather Network
Scorching July heat, first 40°C day makes its way to Canada
After a chilly end to June and start to July, folks across parts of Canada will finally be feeling the summer heat; we could even see a new hotspot emerge
- The Weather Network
Jamaica and Cayman Islands next in line for Beryl's vigorous wrath
Forceful Hurricane Beryl is now expected to bring life-threatening winds and storm surge to Jamaica and the Cayman Islands this week, continuing its westward trek in the Caribbean Sea and heading towards the Gulf of Mexico
- The Canadian Press
Hurricane Beryl roars by Jamaica after killing at least 7 people in the southeast Caribbean
KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Hurricane Beryl was roaring by Jamaica Wednesday, bringing fierce winds and heavy rain after the powerful Category 4 storm earlier killed at least seven people and caused significant damage in the southeast Caribbean.
- The Weather Network
Beware! These dangerous plants are found in Canada
Here are four plants you need to avoid coming into contact with this season
- USA TODAY
Beryl livestreams: Watch webcams as storm approaches Texas coast
Tropical Storm Beryl was moving over Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula Friday, but is expected to impact parts of south Texas later this weekend.
- The Weather Network - Video
Severe storms threaten Ontario's Friday plans
Heat and humidity continues across southern Ontario prompting the threat for severe storms as a low pressure system tracks in. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
- WXII - Greensboro/Winston-Salem Videos
WATCH: Tracking Hurricane Beryl as it moves toward Tulum and Cozumel in Mexico
Hurricane Beryl is on a track that will impact the Yucatan Peninsual including Cozumel and Cancun before reaching Texas later this weekend. Heat Advisory is in effect Friday July, 5 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. for feels like temperatures in the lower 100s. A marginal risk for severe storms is possible Friday afternoon in the Mountains and Foothills.
- The Canadian Press
Environment Canada issues multiple warnings as B.C. braces for weekend heat
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for parts of Vancouver Island and inland sections of coastal British Columbia as the province braces for a heat wave.
- CNN
A ‘potentially historic’ heat wave intensifies along the West Coast, as dangerous wildfires spread
An extremely dangerous, unusually long heat wave is intensifying and spreading up the West Coast – and there will be no relief for days.
- Global News
Hurricane Beryl heads for Mexico after pummelling Cayman Islands, Jamaica
Hurricane Beryl has left a trail of destruction across the Caribbean, including Jamaica, where at least two people have been killed. Dan Spector reports on how thousands of Jamaicans have been left with nothing; how the storm crashed a Canadian couple's honeymoon, and how Mexico is now bracing itself for the worst.
- The Weather Network
Will Death Valley flirt with a world record next week? It's on the table
There are reasons why Death Valley, Calif., is called the hottest place on Earth. A massive heat dome could bring it another world record next week
- Reuters Videos
Beryl's waves flood Grand Cayman condo complex
STORY: :: Hurricane Beryl's waves flood a Grand Cayman condo complex:: July 4, 2024:: Prospect, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands:: Filip GalbavyThe video also showed a flooded parking lot and paths submerged under water, with high waves crashing against the shore. The once-sturdy seawall of the complex has been destroyed, with sea rocks scattered across the garden, emphasizing the storm's power. The relentless high waves and strong winds continue to batter the shore, compounding the damage.Residents and officials are now assessing the full extent of the devastation, with recovery and rebuilding efforts expected to be substantial.
- The Conversation
Fusion power could transform how we get our energy — and worsen problems it’s intended to solve
Some processes that support fusion energy fuel climate change and may harm the environment.
- The Canadian Press
Possible shark sighting at Nova Scotia beach prompts lifeguard to alert swimmers
HALIFAX — A possible shark sighting near a popular Nova Scotia beach prompted a lifeguard to clear the supervised swimming area on Thursday, but the head of the Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service says there's no cause for alarm.
- Reuters Videos
Hurricane Beryl aims at Mexico tourist hotspots
STORY: Hurricane Beryl is rushing towards Mexico's tourist hotspots, after battering the Cayman Islands and Jamaica.Around 3,000 tourists had been evacuated from Isla Mujeres back to the mainland near Cancun, while at least 100 flights were cancelled at Cancun International Airport.Authorities closed beaches in the southern Mexico town of Tulum and urged people to remain indoors, though that hasn't stopped some tourists from hanging around.“I did not know a storm was coming. I don’t watch the news so I didn’t realize it. I was supposed to fly to Belize tomorrow but I cannot go until later.”Late on Thursday Beryl strengthened again into a category 3 storm, and is forecast to cross Cancun and Tulum.Earlier in the day, coastal businesses could be seen preparing for its arrival.And the director of the US National Hurricane Center, Michael Brennan has warned of serious flooding.“And Beryl is again quickly moving west northwest where you can see the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula here. We could get some heavy rainfall, but we're expecting isolated amounts as high as ten inches in portions of the Yucatan, basically just south of Cozumel and Cancun area. So the combination of that rainfall and the storm surge in coastal areas could create some very serious flooding."The storm left behind a deadly trail of destruction across several smaller Caribbean islands over the past few days.On the Cayman Islands, phone footage shows sea rocks scattered by high waves, which breached a sea wall.While on Union Island, locals sifted through debris and destroyed homes. At least three people have died.The tally of storm fatalities in Caribbean islands including Jamaica, Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and in northern Venezuela, is expected to rise as communications are restored.Beryl's destructive power, coming so early in the hurricane season, shows the consequences of a warmer Atlantic Ocean. Scientists say human-caused climate change is fueling extreme weather.Weather forecasters say the storm is expected to move toward northeastern Mexico and southern Texas late in the weekend.
- CBC
Zebras adjusting to life in Moncton zoo after being seized in Saskatchewan
A pair of zebras have found a permanent home in New Brunswick after a wild year that saw them smuggled across the Canadian border, seized by officials in Saskatchewan and eventually transported across the country to Moncton.Koffee, a young male, and LeeLoo, a young female, were part of a group of five zebras illegally brought into Canada in June of 2023. All five were initially moved into a zoo in Saskatoon. But with two males in the herd, it wasn't an ideal situation.In the wild, herds of plain