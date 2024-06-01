Hot weather settles in for the next few days
Denver7 Stacey Donaldson has your forecast for 6/1.
The northern lights could return to the sky over parts of Canada as a sunspot that contributed to a recent stunning aurora display rotates back Earth-side. A sunspot that earlier this month unleashed a series of solar flares and the largest in nearly two decades has turned back toward Earth and let loose another powerful, but less intense, flare this week. The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which rates geomagnetic storms on a five-point scale, is forecasting a moderate G2
GARDI SUGDUB, Panama (AP) — On a tiny island off Panama’s Caribbean coast, about 300 families are packing their belongings in preparation for a dramatic change. Generations of Gunas who have grown up on Gardi Sugdub in a life dedicated to the sea and tourism will trade that next week for the mainland’s solid ground.
This may be the first of several opportunities to see the auroras over the next few weeks.
In Yellowstone National Park, distant grizzly bear sightings can be as satisfying as up-close sightings, but you sometimes need a keen eye to see them.
Residents in a flood-plagued north end Toronto neighbourhood say they've been waiting more than a decade for the city to make good on a plan to fix the problem.More than 150 homes in Winston Park, near Dufferin Street and Wilson Avenue, are hit by serious flooding every five years or so, residents told CBC Toronto. And they're worried the severe storms that are to blame will soon become more frequent due to climate change.One of those residents is Fadi Elyoussef, who's lived on Whitley Avenue wi
The beloved eagles are perched 75-feet-high over their nest, damaged by a violent storm system that ripped through North Texas on Tuesday.
A group of vacationing golfers were reminded recently that Whistler, B.C., is a different world when it comes to bears
After a day spent learning more about Chevy's EVs, it's not clear to me if reputation alone can convince buyers.
Gusty winds and the risk of thunderstorms continue across the Prairies. Residents should be prepared for severe weather, including heavy rain, strong winds, and potential hail. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network will provide detailed updates on the evolving situation, ensuring you stay informed and safe.
Charges laid against a Yukon hunter after a grizzly bear was killed near the traditional fishing village of Klukshu last year have been dropped. Scott Damsteegt was facing a count each under the Yukon's Wildlife Act of hunting a grizzly bear when he was not permitted to and careless use of a firearm, with court documents alleging an offence date of Nov. 8, 2023. Damsteegt's first court appearance was March 26. The next entry in the court file is an April 16 letter from the territorial Crown Lee
Friday will continue the trend of rain and thunderstorm opportunities on the Prairies amid a wet and unstable pattern this week
Besides a prime location, there's another reason why your zip code is costing you more lately -- climate change. With rising sea levels, raging wildfires and other increasing extreme weather...
The US averages over 1,150 tornadoes every single year. That’s more than any other country in the world. In fact, it’s more than Canada, Australia and all European countries combined.
GRINDAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Lava continued to spurt from a volcano in southwestern Iceland on Thursday but the activity had calmed significantly from when it erupted a day earlier.
When the fight against Alberta wildfires takes to the sky, airtankers are the giants of the fleet.Airtankers have been a mainstay in Alberta's aerial firefighting arsenal for years. Following a record 2023 wildfire season, the province has plans to upgrade the fleet and add more machines to its water-bombing crews. Unlike smaller skimmer planes that fill their tanks with water in seconds, airtankers have a much larger payload, carrying thousands of litres of fire retardant to the flames with eac
Nearly two years after post-tropical storm Fiona ravaged the shoreline community of Merigomish, N.S., and left homes in the dark for more than a week, residents are still demanding answers from Nova Scotia Power.Resident Mary Gorman said Fiona is an example of more powerful and frequent storms brought on by climate change. She wants the utility to wake up before the next major storm hits."What would make us all happy is for us to be able to get through a storm without a power outage or quite fra
The highway has been closed at Paul’s Slide for nearly a year and a half.
VICTORIA — British Columbia's government is tripling a program that offers free air conditioners to people with low incomes as forecasters say the province should prepare for hotter-than-normal temperatures in June. Minister of Energy Josie Osborne told a news briefing that the program, launched last year and managed by the Crown power utility, BC Hydro, had already handed out 6,000 air conditioners and the government was prepared to fund another 19,000 or so. "We know that there's more work tha
ALEXANDROPOULIS, Greece — When a withering financial crisis forced Greece to rethink its economy a decade ago, it bet big on green power. Since then, Greece’s energy transition has been so swift “it almost feels utopian,” one Greek environmentalist said. Mountainous ridgelines and arid islands are covered in wind turbines and solar panels that today provide nearly two-thirds of the nation’s electricity. But now Greece is deliberately pivoting back toward fossil fuels, just not to bur
Tensions are rising between Canada and France over fishing quotas for halibut, a valuable groundfish that migrates across the jurisdictions of both countries.Fisheries and Oceans told CBC News in a statement Friday it is aware of vessels from Saint Pierre and Miquelon as well as the Faroe Islands taking part in recent fishing activity for Atlantic halibut adjacent to Canadian fisheries waters."We are deeply concerned about the impacts of this activity on the sustainability of this important fish