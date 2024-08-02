Hot weekend with monsoon rain for some
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an emergency preparedness declaration Thursday as a tropical disturbance dubbed Invest 97L headed toward the state's Gulf Coast and showed signs of strengthening.
WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. — A landslide of debris piled 30 metres high and 600 metres long has dammed the Chilcotin River in British Columbia's central Interior, creating a lake that officials say could give way.
A popular beach on the Big Island of Hawaii was ordered off-limits to swimmers Wednesday after a drone operator spotted a large tiger shark cruising just offshore. “BEACH CLOSED,” Sharks of Hawaii exclaimed via Instagram. “Big t
Here’s the latest on the Potential Tropical Cyclone
Conservationists are celebrating the recent birth of an onager foal, one of the rarest animals on Earth, at Chester Zoo. Experts say the birth will shine a spotlight on ‘overlooked’ equid species of which there are no more than 600 left in the wild. Chester is a leading part of a European-wide conservation breeding programme that’s working to safeguard the species.
Here’s a look at your monthly weather outlook across Canada
Special weather statements and rainfall warnings are in place for slow moving thunderstorms that could produce locally heavy rain in parts of southern Ontario today
A landslide of debris piled 30 metres high and 600 metres long has dammed the Chilcotin River in British Columbia's central Interior, creating a lake that officials say could give way. They say the sudden rush of water could set off dozens of evacuation orders and alerts downstream. (Aug. 2, 2024)
A huge landslide blocking the Chilcotin River has forced the evacuation of a dozen homes and prompted a flood warning from the site of the slide, down the Fraser River all the way to Hope. As Troy Charles reports, the warning is stark and the danger of a catastrophic flood is growing every hour.
Climate change is causing Hawaii's beaches to disappear, forcing the state to rethink the future of iconic tourist destinations like Waikiki.
Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County constructing bomb shelters in northern Israel
Meteorologist Devon Lucie steps us through the latest changes coming in the tropical forecast where changes to track and timing for a potential system means small chances for potential impacts on Louisiana, then turns towards our local weather where isolated daily showers and storms and dangerous heat will continue through the rest of the week and into next week too.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A storm system brewing over Cuba on Friday will likely dump torrential rains over the Florida peninsula this weekend, a forecast that’s especially concerning for low-lying coastal and urban areas that were inundated by dangerous floods this year.
Wind and solar generated more EU electricity than fossil fuels in the first half of the year for the first time.
Gov. Ron DeSantis also announced a state of emergency for 54 Florida counties.
WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. — Current modelling shows water from a vast lake forming behind a landslide that has dammed the Chilcotin River is more likely to go over the top than burst through in a sudden release, British Columbia's minister of emergency management said Friday.
American travelers shared footage documenting the early stages of the wildfire that affected Jasper National Park, offering a detailed view of the initial impact.
‘Silver bullets’ like SAF allow airlines to delay meaningful action, says one campaign group.
HALIFAX — The tiny population of critically endangered North Atlantic right whales has long had to deal with inbreeding. But a new scientific study, led by researchers at Saint Mary's University in Halifax, is reporting an encouraging finding.
Trucks, ATVs and large vehicles off-roading through salmon habitat in Quebec's Gaspé region are angering environmental organizations fighting to protect the fragile species. On some days, dozens of vehicles travel through the Petit Pabos River for more than three kilometres to access a popular swimming spot, according to local advocates.Quebec's federation for Atlantic salmon is calling for a ban on vehicles in the riverbeds. But without proper enforcement, the group's director Charles Cusson wo