Hotel Collapse Leaves 2 Dead as Rescuers Raced to Save Guests Trapped Under the Rubble

Approximately 250 emergency workers to rescue survivors after Tuesday's incident in Germany

Christian Schulz/Foto Hosser/AP Scene of hotel collapse in Germany

A hotel collapse in Germany on Tuesday, Aug. 6, left two dead and first responders racing to find survivors.

The incident happened at a hotel in Kröv, a town on the Mosel River, while 14 people were inside, The Associated Press, The New York Times, and the BBC report, citing local authorities.

Although five people got out of the building immediately without injuries, one man and one woman were killed, the outlets reported.

Florian Blaes//AP Scene of hotel collapse in Germany

Related: Calif. Skydiving Student Who Died with Instructor Identified: Family Says She Had 'Boundless Enthusiasm for Life'

While the cause of the collapse remains unknown, a Bernkastel-Wittlich district spokesperson told The New York Times that the "second floor had collapsed onto the first floor, causing the middle floor to disappear."



Approximately 250 emergency workers, including police, rescue dog teams and firefighters, responded to the scene to help rescue the seven other individuals.

“We have to proceed with caution because the entire building structure is like a house of cards. If we pull on the wrong card, this building is sure to collapse," Joerg Teusch, the fire and disaster protection inspector for the Bernkastel-Wittlich district, said as the rescue mission began on Wednesday morning, per the Associated Press.

One of the first group of people to be rescued were a father, a mother, and their 2-year-old, the outlets reported. The mother had minor injuries, per the Associated Press.

Harald Tittel/AP Scene of hotel collapse in Germany

Related: Family of Explorer Known as 'Mr. Titanic' Files $50M Wrongful Death Lawsuit After 'Titan' Tragedy

Another rescued individual had "serious but non-life-threatening injuries, including broken bones," according to The New York Times. Rescuers successfully removed the last person from the rubble, a woman, on Wednesday night.

“There was no option (to use) stairs, house entrances, doors or windows, because they were simply no longer there,” Teusch said at a news conference, per the Associated Press.

While the cause of the collapse remains under investigation, the outlets reported that the original hotel building dates back to the 17th century.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“We all had tears in our eyes and I still feel the same now," said Teusch, per the Associated Press. "The whole story has a very emotional component, because when we arrived, when we looked at the building, it looked like we weren’t taking anyone out."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.