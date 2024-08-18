Hotel evacuated after burst water main sparks flooding near King's Cross

A hotel has been evacuated after a burst water main caused flooding near King's Cross Station in the early hours of Sunday.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said that eight fire stations and approximately 60 firefighters were responding to the incident on Pentonville Road, which was affecting an area of around 250 square metres.

LFB added that about 20 people from a nearby hotel were evacuated by crews due to the flooding.

The brigade received the call at 4.07am and has deployed mobile flood barriers and specialist water rescue teams to the scene.

Pentonville Road is currently closed to traffic between Penton Rise and King's Cross Road.

Transport for London announced that 11 bus routes were on diversion Sunday morning due to the incident. The affected routes are 17, 30, 46, 63, 73, 91, 205, 214, 259, 390, and 476.

In an update to customers on Sunday morning, Thames Water said: "We are sorry if you have been affected by the recently burst pipe on Pentonville Road."

It added that engineers were on site and "working hard to get things back to normal as quickly as possible".

Support teams were also "on their way" to help customers experiencing low pressure or no water.

LFB said firefighters were using a drone to survey the area affected by floodwaters, andtraffic in the local area would be "heavily impacted".

Crews from Euston, Islington, Soho and surrounding fire stations were at the scene on Sunday morning.Metropolitan Police officers are assisting fire crews.