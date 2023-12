Cover Media

During her Celebration Tour concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday, the Vogue singer revealed there was "a very important woman" in the crowd who saved her life by taking her to the hospital when she collapsed on her bathroom floor. "There are some very important people in the room tonight that were with me at the hospital. There's one very important woman who dragged me to the hospital," "I don't even remember; I passed out on my bathroom floor and woke up in the ICU."