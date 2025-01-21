Hotel fire at popular ski resort in Turkey kills at least 66 people, interior minister says

A fire at a hotel in a popular ski resort in Turkey has killed at least 66 people, the country's interior minister has said.

Ali Yerlikaya added that at least 51 other people were injured in the fire at the Grand Kartal hotel in Kartalkaya in Bolu province's Koroglu mountains in northwest Turkey, around 185 miles (300km) east of Istanbul.

The health minister said at least one of the injured was in serious condition and 17 others had been discharged from hospital after being treated.

At least two of the victims died after jumping from the building in panic, Bolu Governor Abdulaziz Aydin told the state-run Anadolu media agency, adding that 234 guests were staying at the 12-storey, 161-room hotel.

Other reports said some people tried to climb down from their rooms using sheets and blankets.

Pictures showed several fire engines surrounding the charred building, and white bed sheets tied together could be seen hanging from one upper-floor window.

Television pictures showed the roof and top floors of the hotel on fire and witnesses said the hotel's fire detection system failed after the fire broke out at around 3.30am in the restaurant.

Third-floor guest Atakan Yelkovan told the IHA news agency his wife smelled burning but "the alarm did not go off.

"We tried to go upstairs but couldn't, there were flames. We went downstairs and came here [outside]," he said.

Yelkovan said it took about an hour for the firefighting teams to arrive.

"People on the upper floors were screaming. They hung down sheets ... some tried to jump," he said.

Ski instructor Necmi Kepcetutan said he was asleep when the fire began and, after rushing outside, he helped some 20 guests escape.

He said the hotel was engulfed in smoke and admitted he couldn't get to some of his students.

"I hope they are OK," he said.

Mr Aydin's office said 30 fire trucks and 28 ambulances were sent to the site. Other hotels at the resort were evacuated as a precaution and guests were placed in hotels around Bolu.

A team of six government-appointed prosecutors is investigating how the fire started.

German TV station, NTV, suggested the wooden cladding on the outside of the hotel may have accelerated the spread of the fire and that efforts to put it out were hampered by the fact it is built on the side of a cliff.

The Grand Kartal hotel passed a fire inspection last year, tourism minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy told reporters.

Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised to take "all necessary steps" to find out what happened and "hold those responsible accountable".