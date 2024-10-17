Full transcript of 911 call made moments before Liam Payne fell

Payne had reportedly been staying at the Buenos Aires hotel for two or three days prior to the incident [Getty Images]

Hotel staff made two calls to emergency services in the moments before singer Liam Payne fell to his death from a balcony in Argentina.

A caller appearing to be the chief receptionist, said they had a guest who had taken "too many drugs and alcohol", and was "trashing the entire room", before the line cut out.

In the second call, a caller warned the guest's life "may be in danger" as the room had a balcony, and asked the 911 operator to send someone "urgently".

Medics and local authorities were sent to the the CasaSur Palermo hotel, Buenos Aires, where the former One Direction star had been staying.

Payne fell from the balcony after officers arrived.

The following transcripts have been translated from recordings of the calls in Spanish obtained by the BBC.

Call handler: 911 where’s your emergency?

Caller: Hello

911 what’s your emergency?

Hello, good afternoon, look I’m calling you from the hotel CasaSur Palermo, which is located in Costa Rica [St] 6032

6032? Is that between Cramer [St] and …

Yes, that’s correct it’s between Arevalo [Street] and Dorrego [Street]. So, we have a guest who is high on drugs and who is trashing the room. Erm, so we need someone to come

Understood, so you’re telling me is being aggressive? Sir, can you please repeat the name of the hotel? Sir?

The line cuts out and a second call is made

Call handler: 911 where’s your emergency?

Caller: Hello, good day, I just called but got cut off. I’m calling from the hotel CasaSur Palermo, Costa Rica [St] 6032

What’s happening at that location, sir?

Well, we’ve got a guest who has had too many drugs and alcohol and, well, when he is conscious he is trashing the entire room and we need you to send someone, please

He is under the effect of alcohol and drugs, is he, sir?

Yes, correct

You said Costa Rica St at which location?

Costa Rica 6032

That’s between Arevalo and Cramer?

Yes

You said it’s a hotel? What’s it called?

CasaSur Palermo, and we need you to send someone urgently because, well, I don’t know whether his life, may be in danger, the guest’s life. He is in a room with a balcony and well, we’re a little afraid that he…

Since when has he been there or is this a long-stay hotel?

He’s been here for two or three days.

Understood, you wouldn’t know any other details because you can’t get in, right?

No

We’ll notify the SAME (medical emergency) staff as well, yes?

Yes, what I’m asking is for someone to come urgently because, well…

We’ve notified SAME. Any other details you can provide. Who are you, are you in charge?

I am in the chief receptionist.

In charge at the location?

Yes, yes.

We’ve now reported this. What’s your name, sir?

Esteban.

We’ve reported it.

Ok

Thanks for calling, you can free up the line now.

Are you sending the police as well or not?

The police and the local - wait give me a second - the local authorities and the SAME.

No, no, just the SAME. Just the SAME.

Understood, don’t worry, we’ve reported it.

Yes, perfect, many thanks.

You told me that [the guest] is under the influence of drugs and alcohol and the SAME doesn’t go in alone.

The SAME doesn’t go in alone? Ok, ok.

No, it’s reported [to the police] regardless. If the police arrives you explain [what’s going on] and if they need the SAME, they call them.

Good, ok. Perfect.

We’ve made the report, have a good day, sir.

Good, thanks, same to you.