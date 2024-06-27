New Hotel-Motel program rules take affect Monday

CBC

Motorcyclists are using social media to help each other stay safe on northern highways in the Northwest Territories and the Yukon. Users of the Dempster and Inuvik-Tuktoyaktuk highways say the conditions change frequently, between smooth riding and loose pea-like gravel that makes riding difficult even for seasoned motorcyclists.Using groups on Facebook like the "Dempster Highway Adventure Riders," people are now posting their departure times and meeting up with other riders. Riders in the group