Hotels could be used to house released prisoners, Justice Secretary says

Several prisoners are driven away by friends in a Lamborghini upon release - Thomas Bowles Photography

Hotels could be used to house some prisoners who are released early to tackle jail overcrowding, the Justice Secretary has said.

Shabana Mahmood told the Commons that inmates who were homeless on release could be temporarily placed in taxpayer-funded budget hotels if there is not enough space in bail hostels and other community accommodation typically used for offenders.

Ministers aim for all prisoners freed under the early release scheme to have accommodation for 12 weeks.

“If an offender is at risk of homelessness upon release, they will be housed in community accommodation.

“We expect to provide housing for the majority of offenders using existing provision,” said Ms Mahmood.

Shabana Mahmood, the Justice Secretary, has said that homeless inmates will be placed in temporary accomodation - Thomas Krych/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

“But should there not be enough provision, I have authorised probation directors to make use of alternative arrangements, including budget hotels as a temporary measure for the cases that we will see in the next few weeks.”

At least one prisoner, however, appeared to have slipped through the net.

Jack Creighton, 54, said he would be “sleeping on a park bench tonight” after he was released early without sorting any accommodation.

Creighton, who admitted he had been “in and out of prison” constantly for “petty offences”, was released from HMP Wandsworth on Tuesday morning.

Speaking to The Telegraph outside the prison gates, he said: “I’m going to be sleeping on a park bench tonight and then I’ll no doubt start drinking and then I’ll come back.”

Prisoners celebrate their early release with champagne as they leave jail - Eddie Mulholland/Wandsworth Prison

Freed prisoners who are homeless are more than 30 per cent more likely to reoffend than those who have accommodation.

Martin Jones, the Chief Inspector of probation, warned that prisoners released early on Tuesday will be back in jail “within days” after breaching their probation, and said a third were likely to reoffend within a year.

“I fear there will be pinch points in the coming days and weeks, particularly for example, around accommodation and ensuring that the probation officers have the information they need to manage those cases,” Mr Jones said.

Nicole Jacobs, the Domestic Abuse Commissioner, called for changes to ensure all offenders with a known history of domestic abuse were barred from the early release scheme and that victims should not be left in the dark about their offenders being freed ahead of their scheduled date.

She said the scheme should be amended to include offenders jailed for assaulting a partner even if it was not flagged as domestic abuse. They are currently excluded.

An offender gestures rudely as he leaves HMP Leeds - NB Press Ltd

“There is no justice in allowing perpetrators of domestic abuse to be released early,” she said.

She said the victim contact scheme – which ensures victims are told of offenders’ release date – should be expanded to be more “comprehensive”.

One inmate gives a thumbs-up as he departs HMP Durham - Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

At present, only victims of sexual or violent offenders jailed for more than a year are eligible.

It follows complaints by official watchdogs that hundreds of victims are not being told their attackers are being released early from jail and risk bumping into them on the street.

Ms Jacobs also urged the Ministry of Justice to investigate whether courts are sparing domestic abusers from jail because the prisons are so overcrowded. Judges were told last year to take account of prison overcrowding when sentencing offenders.

A prisoner leaves Wandsworth prison as part of the early release scheme - Eddie Mulholland/Wandsworth Prison

“Alarmingly, some domestic abuse services report that a shortage of prison places may be leading to more lenient, or fewer custodial sentences. That’s why I am calling on the Ministry of Justice to closely monitor sentencing and take swift action if it is needed,” she said.

“We must not forget that this early release scheme is only a temporary fix. The prison crisis is far from over, and the Government must deliver a permanent solution that keeps victims’ safety and justice at the front and centre.”