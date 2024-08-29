Hotels want to lure Taylor Swift fans for Miami tour. Drinks and bracelets are involved

South Florida has been home to huge events. Super Bowls. Major soccer tournaments. College championships.

But October’s Taylor Swift concerts could be the biggest of them all.

The three-day tour stop in Miami Gardens has already moved Southwest Airlines to add flights, Brightline to plan “sing-along” trains and the University of Miami to offer a class on the pop icon.

Now, hotels are getting into the act, offering special deals for those who want to stay in the area during the concerts.

Swift performs Oct. 18-20 at Hard Rock Stadium. Those October shows open the last leg of her record-setting, 152-date Eras Tour.

“We are definitely thinking about that the same way you’d think about a Super Bowl,” said Shane Allor, vice president and general manager of JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa in Aventura.

At the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort in Miami Beach, Patrick Fernandes, executive managing director, said “October is generally a softer month [for hotels] but this year we have Taylor Swift.” He said the resort is seeing an uptake in occupancy in that month although it still has rooms for that weekend.

Even those who initially were not expecting much of an impact are noticing their bookings grow.

In May, Glenn Sampert, general manager of InterContinental Miami and regional director of operations for the company, predicted that the Taylor Swift concerts “won’t be a needle-mover for the hotels.”

He said that because when tickets first went on sale, he didn’t see an initial spike in demand. Major events at Hard Rock Stadium tend to spread demand for accommodations over a large area from Fort Lauderdale to Miami, he noted. Then there are all the Airbnb listings in the region.

Yet today, he says that reservations for that October weekend are rising. “We do expect to sell out, at least on the Friday and Saturday nights.”

Here’s what several South Florida hotels say they are offering for the weekend of Swift’s concerts:

Taylor Swift had something on her mind in this file photo from the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada on Feb 11, 2024. Was it the game on the field or the end game of her massive Eras Tour, which is set to close in December 2024?

GALE MIAMI HOTEL & RESIDENCES

601 NE First Ave., Miami

Guests who book for that weekend will receive a $100 Uber gift certificate and an exclusive Taylor Swift-themed welcome packages which includes a friendship bracelet, a fanny pack and make-up bag for “concert essentials” and a hand fan to stay cool at the show. Still has availability.

Rooms can be reserved on Gale Miami’s website using the code KARMA. They need to be made by Oct. 12

THE GABRIEL MIAMI

1100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Start with a welcome cocktail, “an elevated bubbly take on the classic vodka cranberry.” Rooms will have Eras Tour survival kit which include a grown-up friendship bracelet-making kit, signature red heart sunglasses and a Swiftie-approved towel for use at the two hotel pools. Restaurants will serve an “Enchanted to Meat You” charcuterie board, “Wing of My Heart” chicken wings and “Welcome to NY” pizza slices. A post-concert recovery kit will have eye masks, Tylenol, Gatorade and a late checkout.

THE GABRIEL SOUTH BEACH

640 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

Start with a different welcome cocktail: the “Miss Americana, Taylor’s Version” of the French 75. Upon arriving at their suites, guests will receive a friendship bracelet-making kit and a Pandora “Moon and Star” ring set representative of the Swift song “Midnight Rain.” Black car service will be provided to the show, a Priv personal stylist, an in-room K’Alma Spa treatment, and strawberries and champagne. T-Swift’s favorite skincare and beauty products will also be provided.

THE ELSER HOTEL & RESIDENCES

398 NE Fifth St., Miami

Arriving at the hotel, guests will receive a “Bejeweled” mocktail and a welcome basket, which will include a Polaroid camera, a friendship-bracelet-making kit. Swiftie dads will get a white T-shirt and glitter kit. Concert pregame will be at the hotel’s expansive pool where The Eras Tour movie and songs from all her albums will play all day. Guests can work out in Swiftie-themed fitness classes. Transportation will be provided by luxury limo service Limo Miami to and from the concert.

THE BALFOUR HOTEL

350 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

The hotel is advertising its elevated plunge pool as a way to capture that perfect Instagram photo.

Things start with a welcome mocktail “Sweet Nothing.” Guests will find in their rooms glitter and body jewelry and a friendship bracelet-making kit. At the bar, mixologist Alberto Montesino is slated to show guests how to make the “Traylor Hideaway,” a concoction inspired by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s getaway in the Bahamas. A bottomless mimosa brunch menu, by executive chef Antony Awak, is also on the menu.

Taylor Swift performing at a packed Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on her Reputation Tour on Aug. 18, 2019.

THE GATES HOTEL SOUTH BEACH

2360 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

This wellness resort will welcome guests with a French Blonde cocktail or mocktail and a “concert survival kit” that contains ear plugs, sleep masks, “Lavender Haze”-inspired essential oils and fuzzy socks. A friendship bracelet-making kit and a box of donuts from Pink Love Donuts will be in the guests’ rooms. An in-room massage by K’Alma Spa therapists is also being offered. The Eras Tour movie will also be shown on the hotel pool deck.

CADILLAC HOTEL & BEACH CLUB

3925 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Food and beverage specials will include Wing of My Heart ($17), buffalo wings with blue cheese dipping sauce, and Pigs in a Cardigan ($19), a combination of fried plantains, shredded roast pork, melted mozzarella cheese, sauteed red onion, mixed peppers and cilantro. Then there’s Should’ve Said Nacho ($21), white corn tortillas, pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, veggies, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.

The lobby bar will have drinks such as Enchanted Lemonade ($7), color-changing butterfly pea flower tea and fresh lemon, Cruel Summer ($19), a mix of aviation gin, St-Germain, homemade raspberry syrup and dragon fruit, and Lychee Rosé ($21), a mix of Casamigos Reposado, lychee liqueur, elderflower liqueur, freshly squeezed lime juice and Château la Gordonne rosé. Finally, there’ll also be Champagne Problems ($19), Beluga vodka, orange liqueur, a touch of cranberry and fresh lime juice topped with prosecco. Bracelet-making kits will also be provided. Let’s hope after all the booze, guests can leave the hotel without losing them.

JW MARRIOTT MIAMI TURNBERRY RESORT & SPA

19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura

“We’re still working on some planning but there’ll be activities at Tidal Cove to enhance everyone’s experiences,” said Shane Allor, vice-president and general manager of the resort.

“It’s a very expensive weekend to be here,” he said, “and we want to make sure our guests are seeing the value for that.”

That includes at the minimum specialty cocktails and bracelet-making initiatives. The activities will likely be centered around the resort’s massive water park, Tidal Cove, popular with children. They will also partner with Marriott in yet unnamed activities for guests.

Daily room rates for that weekend are around $1,000 and up, the executive said, more than twice what it usually is on that weekend. They still have rooms available but are forecasting a sellout.

CARILLON MIAMI WELLNESS RESORT

6801 Collins Ave, Miami Beach

The hotel is offering a package with starting rates at $898 per night with a two-night minimum.

The Wellness Era includes a 50-minute Calm Down massage, an aromatherapy massage. It also comes with two touchless wellness treatments. Guests can choose from NEO, Light, Himalayan Salt Chamber or VEMI. Then there’s the Taylor Swift-themed treadmill workout class in the hotel’s fitness area. Guests will receive two friendship bracelets from Little Words Project and a $100 food and beverage credit.

There is also a little something for South Florida denizens looking to participate. The Calm Down Spa package costs $269 and comes with a 50-minute aromatherapy massage, one touchless wellness treatment, a day pass access and one bracelet.

FONTAINEBLEAU MIAMI BEACH

4441 Collins Ave. Miami Beach

Guests can expect the hotel’s popular nightclub LIV will be lit that weekend and beyond.

“When big name artists are in town, we totally activate our nightclub for four to five to six nights,” said Phil Goldfarb, chief operating officer of Fontainebleau Development. “We’ll do that when Swift is here.”

They also will likely fly down their Michelin-rated chef, Michael White, who opened the hotel’s renowned restaurant Maribella, the executive said. They expect to have concerts on their pool deck too.

Rooms are still available, but Goldfarb said they are preparing to reach 100% occupancy for those nights. They have already seen a 200% increase in bookings for those nights, compared to the same time one year ago.