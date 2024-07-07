Hotter on Monday

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
Records tumble as dangerous heat wave scorches the US West and beyond, with the worst yet to come
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Records tumbled across the West as a slow-moving heat wave of potentially historic proportions tightened its grip from the Pacific Northwest to Arizona on Friday, sending many residents in search of a cool haven from the dangerously high temperatures.
- The Weather Network - Video
Remnants of Beryl may make an appearance in Canada
Could the remnants of Beryl make an appearance in Canada? Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network investigates the possibility and its potential impacts.
- The Weather Network
Texas bracing for approaching Beryl as the storm is set to intensify
A stretch of the Texas coast is now under hurricane and storm surge alerts as Beryl is forecast to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday, ahead of a Monday morning landfall
- The Weather Network
Beryl on track to restrengthen in Gulf before Texas landfall
The storm hit Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on Friday, and it’s on track for its third landfall early this week
- The Canadian Press
Survival story as Hurricane Beryl razes smallest inhabited island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines
MAYREAU, St. Vincent and the Grenadines (AP) — Mayreu is one of the smallest inhabited islands of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. It's so small that it's barely visible — a dot on the map of the Caribbean. Hurricane Beryl nearly erased it from the map.
- The Weather Network
Severe thunderstorms threaten southern Ontario into the weekend
Stay alert for rapidly changing conditions through the day Friday if you’re out and about in southern Ontario
- The Weather Network
Hurricane warnings issued as Beryl swirls toward Texas
A stretch of the Texas coast is now under a hurricane warning as Beryl is expected to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico
- The Weather Network
Prolonged heat baking B.C. poses elevated risk to health
Folks across B.C. are feeling the heat as temperatures have rapidly climbed to high levels, and will stay that way into this week
- The Canadian Press
Motorcyclist dies from heat exposure as temperature reaches 128 in California's Death Valley
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A visitor to Death Valley National Park died Sunday from heat exposure and another person was hospitalized as the temperature reached 128 degrees Fahrenheit (53.3 C) in eastern California, officials said.
- CNN
A ‘potentially historic’ heat wave intensifies along the West Coast, as dangerous wildfires spread
An extremely dangerous, unusually long heat wave is intensifying and spreading up the West Coast – and there will be no relief for days.
- The Canadian Press
Whale researcher says orphan orca 'likely' seen off Vancouver Island at Friendly Cove
VICTORIA — A killer whale calf whose struggle for survival captured international headlines when she became trapped in a Vancouver Island tidal lagoon earlier this year only to escape on her own has likely been spotted swimming further south along British Columbia's coast.
- CBC
Extreme temperatures across Alberta produce smoke, fire and heat warnings
From High Level to Fort McMurray to Edmonton, heat warnings are in effect for nearly all of Alberta.Temperatures in northern Alberta are expected to climb to between 30 and 35 C and will persist until at least midweek, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada. In Calgary, where Stampede is underway, attendees face temperatures in the low 30s.Rob Griffith, lead metrologist at Environment and Climate Change Canada, says the heat in western Canada is due to a system of high pressure, mixe
- BBC
Mexico's coast battered by Hurricane Beryl
The storm is expected to re-intensify over the Gulf the Mexico after being downgraded.
- The Weather Network - Video
Favourable setup for stormy Saturday in Ontario
Ontario set for a stormy Saturday: Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network analyzes the favorable conditions and potential impacts.
- The Canadian Press
Grenada minister tells UN: hurricane-devastated Islands need anything for `a human being to survive'
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The minister for the two islands in Grenada that Hurricane Beryl first slammed into with catastrophic winds had a simple message for U.N. and other humanitarian officials who asked what was needed: “Anything that would allow a human being to survive.”
- ABC News Videos
Texas residents brace for Beryl
Texans are preparing for the storm’s arrival after it wreaked havoc in the Caribbean, killing at least 10 people as it made its way past Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and on to Mexico.
- The Weather Network
Long-duration heat event ramps up in B.C. with uptick in temperatures
Folks across B.C. are feeling the heat as temperatures have rapidly climbed to high levels, and will stay that way into this week