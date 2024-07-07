Hotter on Monday

CBC

From High Level to Fort McMurray to Edmonton, heat warnings are in effect for nearly all of Alberta.Temperatures in northern Alberta are expected to climb to between 30 and 35 C and will persist until at least midweek, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada. In Calgary, where Stampede is underway, attendees face temperatures in the low 30s.Rob Griffith, lead metrologist at Environment and Climate Change Canada, says the heat in western Canada is due to a system of high pressure, mixe