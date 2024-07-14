Hottest day of the summer forecast for Wichita on Monday. How hot will it be?

The heat continues to climb as Monday’s forecast high of 106 degrees could be the hottest day of the summer in Wichita, the National Weather Service said Sunday.

Sunday’s high was not that far behind at a blistering 102 degrees. Although the heat is high, no records are expected to be broken, NWS Wichita meteorologist Vanessa Pearce said.

Wichita’s record for the hottest July 14 was 113, in 1954, and the hottest July 15 to date was 110 in 1936, NWS archives show.

The hottest day in Wichita so far this summer is 102, on June 28 and July 14, Pearce said.

A heat advisory was issued Sunday morning and will run through 8 p.m. Monday. The heat index value for Monday is forecast between 107 to 109, according to the advisory.

The triple-digit heat is expected to be gone by Wednesday.

Monday is expected to be the hottest day of the Summer so far with highs from 102 to 108 degrees and heat indices of 105 to109! Take plenty of breaks during the hottest part of the day and stay hydrated! #kswx pic.twitter.com/r1u55xoce0 — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) July 14, 2024

Heat index values are what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature.

Pearce said temperatures are slightly above normal for this time of year.

“For where we’re at right now, 93 is our normal high,” Pearce said. “So it’s not completely out of the question.”

Looking ahead into the week, temps are expected to drop Tuesday through Sunday, with Tuesday at a high of 97, and Wednesday through Sunday hovering in the mid 80s, a detailed NWS forecast shows.