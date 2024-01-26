The hottest party in town is hitting Gulfstream Park again. Did someone mention horses?

Even if you don’t know a lick about horseracing, the Pegasus World Cup is usually guaranteed a pretty good time.

Because the annual sporting event meets socialites’ soiree, which returns to Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach on Saturday, is really about the off-track entertainment.

Beside all the food stations, multiple bars and music, Pegasus can always be counted on to host a huge concert at the end of the shebang with big name talent. OneRepublic, Kygo, Lil’ Kim, Ja Rule, El Debarge and Snoop Dogg have all done past shows.

On tap to perform Saturday after all the wagering is done is international electronic DJ Calvin Harris. We have a strong suspicion the handsome Scot will be performing some of his biggest hits like “Feel So Close,” “Summer” and “Sweet Nothing.”

For the VIP crowd who want to shell out more to get a more exclusive experience, the Carousel Club is where it’s at. Expect lots of women in florals and Kentucky Derby-style hats mixing and mingling with men in suede bucks and seersucker suits.

New to the scene this year is the hoity toity Baccarat Garden, with its own area on the rail for prime viewing of the races. The bar will serve handcrafted drinks served in (naturally) Baccarat glassware, so be careful not to break anything. The fancy finger foods are by Groot Hospitality, behind such 305 hot spots as Komodo, Papi Steak and Strawberry Moon.

“Our venues complement the high energy and lively atmosphere of the race so well,” said Groot’s founder David Grutman. “Along with world-class entertainment, VIP experiences, and music – Pegasus is once again going to be an unmissable event.”

Pro tip: If you’re in need of a little cocktail party conversation, know that National Treasure, a 4-year-old colt who won the Preakness Stakes last year, is a favorite.

“I think he’s maturing,” his trainer Bob Baffert told the Miami Herald. “He’s always been a little bit slow coming around, but he’s been working well. Looks great. He’s doing really well.”

PEGASUS WORLD CUP PRESENTED BY BACCARAT

Where: Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; 954-454-7000; gulfstreampark.com.

When: 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday

Tickets: From $161 at Ticketmaster.com. VIP tickets start at $400.