The Hottest Throwback Photos of Josh Hartnett

From teen heartthrob to certified movie star, here's a look back at some of the actor's hottest looks

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Josh Hartnett in 1999

As Josh Hartnett gears up to lead M. Night Shyamalan's next thriller, Trap, it feels like the perfect time to take a trip back in time to the start of his career.

More than 25 years ago, Hartnett made his big-screen debut in Halloween H20: 20 Years Later and from there the roles didn't stop. He was hitting red carpets for premieres, making appearances on major television shows and gracing the covers of magazines, time and time again.

From the premiere of his very first movie to rocking his longer locks later into the aughts, here are some of the best — and hottest — throwback photos of the star.



Staying Cool

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Josh Hartnett in 1998

Josh Hartnett first stepped on the scene in 1998 when he starred in Halloween H20: 20 Years Later. For the film's July premiere, Hartnett was sure to keep cool with a drink on the red carpet.

Star Power

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Josh Hartnett in 1999

The smolder, the bone structure! Josh Hartnett was surely leaning into his nickname "Josh Hot-nett" with this pose at the 1999 premiere of Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me.

Hats Off

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Josh Hartnett in 1999

And just a few days later, he went full '90s when he threw on a bucket hat for a Giorgio Armani benefit event in West Hollywood.

Making His Mark

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Josh Hartnett in 2001

From Pearl Harbor to Black Hawk Down, Hartnett was in more than a half-dozen movies that premiered in 2001 — though as the year came to an end, he was sure to attend the VH1/Vogue Fashion Awards in October in New York City.

Cover Boy

Josh Hartnett on the February 2002 issue of Teen PEOPLE

As one of the early aughts' favorite heartthrobs, it's no surprise that Josh Hartnett graced the cover of Teen PEOPLE on numerous occasions — in fact, he appeared on the cover three times in the span of 18 months.

"I'm going to ride this as long as I can and I like it," he said at the time. "Fame is temporary, so sooner or later the plane is gonna land."



Special Guest

Kevin Winter/ImageDirect Josh Hartnett in 2002

As comes with the territory, the actor made various appearances outside of his roles — including hosting SNL in 2002. Not long after, he took his seat as a guest on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

On the Mic

Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic Josh Hartnett in 2004

Years later, Hartnett stopped by 2000s pop culture staple TRL at MTV Studios in New York City days before his film, Wicker Park, hit theaters in 2004.

Movie Star

SGranitz/WireImage Josh Hartnett in 2004

At the movie's August 2004 premiere, the leading man threw on a suit and tie for the occasion.

The Right Accessories

Thos Robinson/Getty Josh Hartnett in 2004

And he had glasses! While taking his seat for a Diane von Furstenberg fashion show in New York City, Josh Hartnett added a pair of sexy specs to complement his laid-back look.

New Look

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage Josh Hartnett in 2006

Over the years, Josh Hartnett has rocked various lengths and styles of his hair. Here, at the Lucky Number Slevin premiere in 2006, his sleek 'do was a bit longer than before but extra shiny.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.