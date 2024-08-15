The ‘Hotties for Harris’ Planning a Sexy Party at the DNC

“The hotties” are joining the ranks of the “white dudes” and the “cat ladies” to support Vice President Kamala Harris, with a “Hotties for Harris” party helping round out next week’s Democratic National Convention festivities.

The Tuesday event—co-hosted by Vox Media star Liz Plank, Vocal Media, and the @Feminist Instagram account, among others—aims to be “an immersive experience designed to help you create awesome content about protecting reproductive freedoms,” according to the invite.

“And also to party,” the invite read.

White Dudes For Harris Seemed Weird: I Was Wrong

The party is one of hundreds scheduled in the late hours after the DNC’s daily events, scheduled to run from Aug. 19-22. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is holding court at The Salt Shed, a new concert venue featuring a performance by Democratic staple John Legend.

The Equality PAC is hosting a party with performances from RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Chad Michaels, Sily Nutmeg Ganache, and Jackie Cox. Illinois Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth are welcoming attendees to the city relic Wrigley Field. The folks at Pod Save America are hosting their own closing-night party, also at The Salt Shed.

Handout

The “Hotties for Harris” group continues a series of affinity groups—some demographic-based, some not—showing their support for the Vice President. The “White Dudes for Harris” groups raised more than $4 million over a Zoom call that featured the likes of “The Dude” Jeff Bridges, Star Wars legend Mark Hamill, and Mark Ruffalo gabbing with Pritzker and a pre-VP pick Gov. Tim Walz.

Former President Donald Trump also has some groups trying to target various demographics, including a $20 million “Send the Vote” effort backed by podcast hosts the Nelk Boys and former Trump aide Taylor Budowich. The group is officially nonpartisan due to its nonprofit status, but co-founder John Shadidi told The Wall Street Journal he wanted to target young voters who wanted “a pro-freedom, pro-America agenda” for the U.S.

The “Hotties for Harris” party also borrows its name from the fanbase of rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who endorsed Harris last month and performed at an Atlanta rally. The event featured signs across the arena adorned with the “Hotties for Harris” name, part of the Harris campaign’s reliance on Gen Z culture in its social media campaigns.

It’s made TikToks using songs from Charli XCX’s Brat and Chappell Roan’s The Rise and Fall of a Midwestern Princess, and Harris’ first campaign ad relied on Beyonce’s Lemonade track “Freedom” to reinforce her campaign message. The song is also her walk-up song at rallies.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.