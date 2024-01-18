Hour-by-hour snow projections for Friday
Another winter storm is expected to bring 2 to 4 inches snow on Friday.
Much of January to this point has been defined by record-breaking, dangerous cold in a good portion of Canada, but that is about to change, thanks to a more typical El Niño winter returning.
CHICAGO — With Chicago temperatures sinking below zero, electric vehicle charging stations have become scenes of desperation: depleted batteries, confrontational drivers and lines stretching out onto the street. “When it’s cold like this, cars aren’t functioning well, chargers aren’t functioning well, and people don’t function so well either,” said Javed Spencer, an Uber driver who said he had done little else in the last three days besides charge his rented Chevy Bolt and worry about being stra
Snowfall warnings cover much of British Columbia Wednesday, as a Pacific low brings widespread heavy snow to the South Coast. Brace for poor travel throughout the day
It is likely Ontario's multi-day, lake-effect snow event will persist through Thursday. On top of that, extreme cold warnings have been issued across southern Ontario with a blast of Arctic air.
As Ontario gets blasted with a burst of snow, and intense lake-effect bands The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the latest update.
VANCOUVER — The winter storm that blanketed southern British Columbia with snow Wednesday meant a day off work or school for some, but it had much harsher implications for those without a home. Nicole Mucci, spokeswoman for the Union Gospel Mission in Vancouver, said it was struggling to keep up with demand for warm clothes and shelter spaces. "Cold weather like this certainly can highlight the inequities that our community members are facing and face every single day," she said. Heavy snow in M
Teslas were left abandoned by US drivers after charging stations struggled to cope with the arctic weather sweeping across swaths of the country.
There won't be much of a lull in the active weather for B.C. as the next snowy, potentially icy system is already on the doorsteps, threatening to bring further travel impacts Thursday and Friday
Alligator superpowers are real.
A B.C. woman is facing $3,500 in fines for leaving out food in Vancouver's Stanley Park that could have attracted coyotes.Kemthong Clasby, 78, and Terence Lee Clasby, 75, were arrested by conservation officers in September 2021, a day after the park fully reopened to the public following a two-week nighttime closure to cull aggressive coyotes.The B.C. Prosecution Service laid charges in October of that year under sections of the B.C. Wildlife Act related to leaving or placing attractants for dan
(Bloomberg) -- Environmentalists are urging the White House to use an obscure legal tool to thwart TC Energy Corp.’s planned expansion of a natural gas pipeline in the Pacific Northwest that they say would stoke climate change.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Stranded After Boeing 737 Breaks Down on Davos TripStocks Drop as Solid Data Fuel Fed-Pivot Repricing: Markets WrapApple to Sell Watches Without Oxygen Feature After Legal SetbackJPMorgan Says Hacker Attempts Have Increased This YearDimon Sa
Wildlife photographer Emmanuel Rondeau and WWF-Malaysia joined forces to capture high-resolution photos of the nation’s critically endangered tiger.
More than 100 wildfires are still listed as burning in British Columbia thanks to a combination of a busy wildfire season, extreme drought and generally warmer and drier conditions through December. Forrest Tower of the BC Wildfire Service said that while it's not uncommon for some fires to burn through the winter, that number usually hovers around a couple dozen, not the 106 that were listed as active on New Year's Day. "In the last 10 years, there were a couple of years where it was zero, but
Researchers found the six-eyed creatures in the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to a new study.
Sea-effect snow squalls will fire up in Newfoundland, bringing the island a winter wallop through Friday. Some areas could see upwards of 50 cm, so treacherous travel is expected
Erie County, New York, declared a number of travel bans early on Wednesday, January 17, after heavy snow fell in the region overnight.County Executive Mark Poloncarz said roads were closed in Hamburg, Orchard Park, Lancaster, and other communities, and all county and Buffalo city offices were closed for the day. The National Weather Service said more than 4 feet of snow was expected in some areas.Footage recorded from a snowplow just outside Buffalo shows the ’"very difficult conditions" any driver would face, with road signs almost buried in the snow.According to the weather service, snow was set to move north into Buffalo on Wednesday morning, making travel conditions “very difficult to impossible.” Credit: NYSDOT Western NY via Storyful
Up to 30 cm of snowfall has been reported across the Lower Mainland. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
A Lakeshore resident feels the County of Essex should step up after her mailbox, and others on her street, were damaged as a snowplow travelled the road during last week's storm.Resident Katherine Donaldson says she lives on East Puce Road and discovered her mailbox knocked into the snow after Friday's storm. It's not clear how it was damaged: whether by the snowplow itself, or by the force of the snow moved by the passing plow. "It's unclear exactly what happened, but the mailboxes in our neigh
Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions Wednesday if you will be out on the roads. Heavy snow will continue to make its way across southern Alberta, bringing up to 35 cm for some areas
Learn how to identify coyote vs. wolf tracks, where you can expect to find the species and how their behaviors differ.