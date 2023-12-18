Hour-by-hour timeline of rain, downpours into Monday
See an hour-by-hour look at the rain in the forecast for Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, into Monday, Dec. 18, 2023 in New Hampshire.
An exceptional storm rolling into an exceptional pattern will see Canada experience the world’s largest weather anomaly to begin the week
A ‘Super El Niño could be forming now, a new NOAA report says. Here’s what that could mean for South Carolina weather.
An intense late-year storm barreled up the East Coast on Sunday with heavy rains and strong winds that shattered rainfall records, forced water rescues from flooded streets and washed out holiday celebrations. Authorities rescued dozens of motorists stranded by floodwaters in South Carolina's waterfront community of Georgetown, Georgetown County spokesperson Jackie Broach said. More than 9 inches (22.9 centimeters) of rain fell in the area situated between Charleston and Myrtle Beach since late Saturday.
Ecologist Thomas Crowther is more or less the man that kicked off our climate conscious obsession for planting trees to offset carbon emissions. But now, the former chief scientific adviser for the United Nation's Trillion Trees Campaign has since about-faced, Wired reports, pleading with environmental leaders to bring their mass tree planting to a halt. […]
A major storm is expected to hit Florida before heading up the East Coast. CNN’s Rafael Romo reports from Daytona Beach.
A far-reaching storm will park itself over the East Coast as we conclude the weekend and head into the final week before the holiday season, meaning potential disruptions to power and travel from excessive rainfall and intense wind gusts
Cold air and a rainy system align, which means there will be a snow risk as temperatures plunge below the freezing mark. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Michael Holmes reports on the deep freeze in China, which is causing widespread disruptions and closures.
OTTAWA — Canada's spy service warns that dramatic shifts caused by climate change and the ensuing fractious upheaval around the world could leave Canada vulnerable, imperilling its food and water supplies, energy security and Arctic sovereignty. Global warming will threaten security as countries and other actors seek to either bolster their economic positions or exploit their adversaries' climate change-related weaknesses, says a newly released Canadian Security Intelligence Service analysis. "C
Quebec is set to be on the receiving end of a potential, record-setting event, with December rainfall records in jeopardy over a forecast of 50-100+ mm of rainfall through Tuesday
Gail-force winds and up to 10 inches of rain are possible in some areas along the East Coast, forecasters say.
A powerful storm started drenching Florida Saturday and is expected to strengthen as it tracks up the East Coast through the weekend, unleashing heavy rainfall, gusty winds and coastal hazards along the way.
For the second week in a row, the Maritimes will start the work week with a rain and wind storm moving into the region.The storm will develop in the Gulf Of Mexico on Saturday before tracking across Florida and then up the Eastern Seaboard throughout Sunday and into Monday.The rain and wind from the storm will track in from west to east throughout the day on Monday with the heaviest bands of rain and strongest winds set to arrive Monday afternoon, evening and overnight.The heaviest bands of rain
An amber weather warning for rain is expected to come to an end earlier than previously forecast.
HALIFAX — A new study says Canadian homeowners and communities can slash wildfire risks to buildings if they start taking steps like cutting buffer zones and using fire resistant construction materials. The study released Sunday by the Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation at the University of Waterloo is noting that the 2023 wildfire season saw wildfire losses that shattered previous records set in 1995, with an area about one quarter the land mass of Manitoba going up in flames. The report, titl
Thousands of people in the Australian region have been evacuated but others remain stranded.