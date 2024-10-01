Hourly lot closing at Sacramento airport to make way for new parking garage

The Daily Beast
An irate, bumbling former president Donald Trump posted an indignant broadside Sunday asserting that Vice President Kamala Harris should be impeached, prosecuted, or both over U.S. immigration policy.But his withering attack made reference to data released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) which, according to the Department of Homeland Security, is being “misinterpreted.”The oft-misleading, oft-misinformed Republican nominee for president, taking to his Truth Social site, also bl