House Democrat Trashes Trump’s Cabinet Picks With Brutal Made-For-TV Dig

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) scorched Donald Trump for wanting to make his Cabinet a “junk drawer” on Wednesday as he slammed the president-elect over his picks for top government roles in a speech on the House floor.

“I mean, it looks like the requirements to be in the Trump White House that you either abuse women or you’re an out-of-touch billionaire,” said McGovern, who has previously called Trump’s picks “beyond insane.”

“What’s next?” he added. “Are they going to replace FBI background checks with a Fox News screen test?”

McGovern knocked Trump for picking several men accused of sexual misconduct to join his administration including former Fox News host Pete Hegseth, Trump’s choice to serve as defense secretary who he is reportedly considering replacing with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) amid spiraling controversy.

“I mean, this guy is probably dropping out momentarily. Apparently, he drinks on the job and paid to cover up his sexual assault allegations. Even his mom doesn’t like him,” McGovern said of Hegseth and his mother’s damning 2018 criticism which she has since walked back.

McGovern, earlier in his remarks, scolded House Republicans for having their “priorities” all “screwed up.”

“I mean, they’re talking about what bathrooms people should use instead of talking about grocery prices,” said McGovern as he criticized Rep. Nancy Mace (R-N.C.) for reportedly making hundreds of social media posts regarding her anti-trans bathroom crusade in 72 hours.

He declared that the GOP wants politicians to “stop catering to those at the top.”

He then added, “Yet look at who Donald Trump is empowering in his new administration.”

McGovern later sarcastically called it a “big surprise” that Trump named Howard Lutnick, billionaire CEO of investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald and co-chair of his transition team, to be his commerce secretary pick.

“I don’t think this guy is capable of understanding what average people in my district deal with,” McGovern said.

“His education secretary,” he continued. “Yet another billionaire. What’s her qualification? She ran WWE. I guess some schools have wrestling programs. It would be funny if it weren’t so sad.”

