House of the Dragon actor: 'leaving London for Brighton has been really good for my mental health.'

When Sam C Wilson decided to become an actor London seemed like the centre of the universe.

But although Sam has the glowering looks and 6ft 5ins stature which have since made him a go-to villain – his character was introduced to viewers of House of the Dragon brutally murdering a child - the boy from Cardiff found starting out in the big city alone deeply alarming.

“When I first went to London I was quite frightened to be honest,” he said. “I think that I was overwhelmed in every sense.”

In 2015 Sam enrolled at Drama Centre London and rented a room in Stepney Green.

(Sam Wilson)

He found London’s sheer scale hard to navigate, but its variety invigorating, and came to appreciate how many opportunities there were for a young actor, with off, off West End plays always in need of talent willing to work for free and short films being made.

Looking after his health took a back seat.

“I was going to the pub too often, because it felt like the only thing to do,” he said. “I wasn’t doing much exercise, or really taking any interest in self-care.”

Like so many London renters, when the pandemic hit the prospect of spending an unspecified number of weeks cooped up in a tiny rented flat with no outside space did not appeal.

(Sam Wilson)

Sam and his former partner decided to retreat to Cardiff, where they could rent a bigger property with a garden. And it was during this time that he landed his first big role, playing Bill Sykes in the BBC’s Oliver Twist prequel Dodger.

When social distancing rules were relaxed Sam headed to the capital, even though his heart wasn’t really in it. “I was living in a flat near Clissold Park with two other lads in their thirties,” he said. “We were all probably not wanting to be three guys living together – you get to an age where you want your own space, but it was economically impossible.”

Adding insult to injury Sam’s flat was not only expensive, at £1,100pcm, but grotty. The curtains didn’t fit the windows, the washing machine door handle kept on falling off, and the landlord simply wasn’t bothered.

Sam acting with Matt Smith in House of the Dragon (Sam Wilson)

By this time Sam, now 34, had landed a second major role, as Blood in HBO Originals’ ongoing House of the Dragon. He started thinking that perhaps being in London wasn’t as essential as he’d once believed.

“Being in London to establish myself was really important, but then I realised I could get acting work wherever I lived,” he said.

Then fate took a hand. A friend introduced him to his now girlfriend, who was living and working in Brighton as a midwife.

The first time Sam visited her he was bowled over by the seaside city, and when they started to discuss moving in together he volunteered to move down. “I had had my fill of London,” he said.

(Sam Wilson)

Sam moved in autumn 2023 and has not looked back. He has stopped drinking, taken up running, and learned to enjoy cooking. When he feels stressed he simply goes down to the seafront and takes in the view of water and sky.

The couple rent a flat in Kemp Town which costs £1,600pcm, and are expecting their first child. Professionally, meanwhile, Sam’s career is flourishing.

In February he can be seen in Small Town, Big Story, a Sky series written and directed by Chris O’Dowd about a big-budget Hollywood TV show descending on a small Irish town.

(Sam Wilson)

He has roles in Amazon Prime’s Blade Runner 2099, starring Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer, and Under Salt Marsh, a Sky Studios crime thriller featuring Kelly Reilly and Jonathan Pryce.

Although Sam says his move has been “an absolute game changer for my mental health” there was one thing he did grapple with at first.

“For a while I really struggled with feeling like I was really boring for leaving London,” he said. “Then I got over it. I realised that nobody really cares that much what I do.”