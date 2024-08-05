House of the Dragon to end with season 4

House of the Dragon may have only just aired its second season, but it seems the story is only half-told, as the show will conclude in its fourth season.

The HBO show serves as a prequel to Game of Thrones, and it follows various members of the Targaryen family as they rule the Seven Kingdoms. The series is based on George RR Martin’s Fire & Blood.

Though its second season recently concluded, showrunner and co-creator Ryan Condal revealed during a press conference that work on the follow-up would get underway soon. It will be the penultimate season in a four-season run (via Variety).

Condal, who created the show alongside Martin, also spoke about the conclusion of the second season in more depth, with some fans left disappointed that the Battle of the Gullet wasn’t shown in the finale.

“We were trying to give the Gullet, which is arguably the most anticipated — well, I would say maybe the second-most-anticipated — action event of Fire & Blood, trying to give it the time and the space that it deserves,” explained Condal.

“Obviously, as anybody that’s seen the finale, we’re building to that event. That event will happen very shortly in terms of the storytelling of House of the Dragon. Based on what we know now, it should be the biggest thing to date that we’ve pulled off.

“And we just wanted to have the time, the space to do that at a level that is going to excite and satisfy the fans and in the way it’s deserved. I know everybody wants this to come out every summer.

“It’s just that the show is so complex that we’re really making multiple feature films every season. So I apologise for the wait, but I will just say if Rook’s Rest and The Red Sowing are any indication, we’re gonna pull off a hell of a win with the Battle the Gullet in the future.”

