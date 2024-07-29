House of the Dragon Finale Trailer Promises ‘No Mercy’ in the Harrowing Battle to Come

The dragons are circling and Aemond’s tightening his eyepatch: Must mean House of the Dragon‘s Season 2 finale is upon us.

HBO on Sunday released a promo for the season-ending Episode 8 following the fantasy drama’s airing Sunday evening, allowing us a preview of some major military action. Looks like the season-ender will have all the factions on both #TeamGreen and #TeamBlack marching, sailing and flying to war.

The finale will cap a season that saw the death of Rhaenys and her dragon, Meleys; the likely intentional maiming of King Aegon at the hand of his brother, Aemond, who then assumed the Iron Throne; the ouster of both Alicent and Otto Hightower from the royal small council; and the revelation that three smallfolk — Addam, Ulf and Hugh — are Targaryen bastards with the ability to ride dragons. (Read an Episode 7 recap, then hear what Kieran Bew has to say about Hugh’s new lot in life.)

“We march now toward our annihilation,” Ser Criston Cole says near the top of the preview, which also shows Rhaenyra prepping her new dragonriders, Daemon rallying the army he’s raised, and Aemond asking Helaena if she’ll fly Dreamfyre into battle. Plus: dragons. Lots of dragons.

House of the Dragon‘s sophomore season finale will air on HBO on Sunday at 9/8c. Until then, press PLAY on the trailer above, then hit the comments with all of your thoughts, feelings, predictions and hopes for the season’s final episode!

