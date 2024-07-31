House of the Dragon season 2 finale leak gets HBO response

HBO has responded after scenes from the House of the Dragon season 2 finale were leaked online.

About 30 minutes of footage from the last episode of the season were uploaded to TikTok, Twitter/X and Reddit ahead of its weekend premiere. HBO, the network behind the show, has issued a statement explaining how the leak happened and that it has taken action to try to stop the sharing of the videos.

"We are aware that clips from the House of the Dragon season finale have surfaced across social media platforms. The clips were posted after an unintentional release from an international third-party distributor," a spokesperson said (via Deadline).

"HBO is aggressively monitoring and removing clips from the internet, and fans can watch the episode in its entirety this Sunday night on HBO and Max," the spokesperson added.

This isn't the first time this has happened either. Game of Thrones routinely had scenes and episodes leaked ahead of their TV transmission, while the House of the Dragon season 1 finale leaked online thanks to "a distribution partner in the EMEA region".

The current season's sixth episode (the finale is episode 8, as a reminder) saw the surprise and uncredited return of Paddy Considine as Viserys Targaryen, in a vision experienced by his brother Daemon (Matt Smith).

"It was brief, but I can't tell you how happy I was to go back to @houseofthedragonhbo to see my old friends," he said alongside a series of behind-the-scenes photos.

"I've really missed everyone. It was a chance to put the costume on one last time and say goodbye... To my cast mates, I miss you all. It's amazing to watch your roles grow and to see you fly."

House of the Dragon season 2 airs on Mondays on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK. In the US, new episodes air on Sundays on HBO and stream on Max.

