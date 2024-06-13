'House of the Dragon' Star Emma D'Arcy Says They Live in 'House of the Migraines': 'My Dragon Triptan'

The HBO star joked about the dragon form of migraine medication being a “fearless fighter”

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images; Ollie Upton/HBO Emma D''Arcy, star of HBO's 'House of the Dragon'

As House of the Dragon kicks off its second season on June 16, star Emma D'Arcy shared details of a real-life battle — one that can be just as brutal as the ones depicted on the HBO hit.

“If I had a show based on my life it would be called House of the Migraines, ‘cause I'm a migraine sufferer,” the actor — who uses they/them pronouns — shared on the red carpet celebrating the Game of Thrones spinoff’s new season.

D’Arcy, 31, said migraines “really is the running thread” of what would be their fictional show.

“In the hit show watched by huge audiences globally, House of the Migraines," D'Arcy continued, "my dragon Triptan would be an incredible fearless fighter and endless ally.”

Triptan is a class of medications commonly used to treat migraines.

Triptans — available in pill, injectable or nasal form — work by “changing how blood circulates in your brain and how your brain processes pain signals. They’re a first-line treatment for migraines,” the Cleveland Clinic explains.

Karwai Tang/WireImage Emma D'Arcy promotes the second season of 'House of the Dragon' on June 10.

Migraines are more than just a headache. They can cause “severe throbbing pain or a pulsing sensation, usually on one side of the head," per the Mayo Clinic. "They are often accompanied by nausea, vomiting and extreme sensitivity to light and sound. Migraine attacks can last for hours to days, and the pain can be so bad that it interferes with your daily activities.”

Actor Liev Schreiber has said a severe migraine caused him to suffer temporary amnesia while performing in the Broadway production of Doubt: A Parable, and Kristin Chenoweth has said she considered retiring due to the impacts of her chronic migraine disorder, saying, "It prevented me from enjoying some great moments in my career."

Migraines are “one of the most common neurologic disorders, with a high prevalence and morbidity,” the National Library of Medicine has said, adding that “more than one billion individuals each year across the world” are impacted by the disorder.

Cases of migraines are increasing, according to a study in the Journal of Headache and Pain, which said "increasing trends highlight the need for targeted interventions focused on prevention and control."



