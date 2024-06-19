House of the Dragon's Olivia Cooke talks "animalistic" sex scene

House of the Dragon star Olivia Cooke has shared that there was an "animalistic" sex scene involving her character, Queen Alicent Hightower, that was ultimately cut from the show.

The Game of Thrones spinoff prequel has just returned for a second season seeing Alicent share a passionate moment with Fabien Frankel's Criston Cole.

Speaking about the bedroom scenes in House of the Dragon season 2 and working with intimacy coordinator Vanessa Coffey, Cooke revealed there was a "carnal" and "animalistic" sequence that was left on the cutting-room floor, much to her chagrin.

HBO

Related: Game of Thrones spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms unveils first look

"It was messy as f**k. It wasn't beautiful, and that was really fun to do," she told Elle.

"I think Ryan [Condal, the showrunner] said we weren't learning any more about the characters, which I disagree with slightly, but it's okay. It's his show."

The actor has also voiced her thoughts at seeing adult Alicent finally receiving pleasure. As a teen girl, the character was married off to her now ex-best friend Rhaenyra Targaryen's (Emma D'Arcy) father, the much older King Viserys I (Paddy Considine).

HBO

Related: House of the Dragon star teases chaotic season 2 finale

"I thought there'd be way more," Cooke said about House of the Dragon's steamy scenes.

"And so I'm relieved that when it has been used for me, it's showing Alicent being pleasured, which is amazing and doesn't feel gratuitous," she continued.

"It feels like we're telling a story."

House of the Dragon season 2 airs on HBO in the US, and on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK. Season 1 is available on the same platforms. Game of Thrones seasons 1-8 are available on DVD and Blu-ray.



You Might Also Like