House explosion in Maryland kills 1 and damages surrounding neighborhood

Two dozen cats and kittens rescued from one home have Bide Awhile Animal Shelter Society in Dartmouth, N.S., at capacity.Liesje Somers-Blonde, the shelter's executive director, said the person at the home likely hoarded the animals until it became too much to handle.The shelter became aware of the situation when a person in the community acted as an intermediary.Somers-Blonde said the shelter had space available and agreed to help. They were told that there were 24 cats, almost all kittens. They