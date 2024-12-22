House fire investigation underway in Davidson County

CBC

Demand at Edmonton's Food Bank is reaching levels never seen before, and the need is causing so much strain that the food bank will soon put limits on how often clients can use its services.Executive director Marjorie Bencz said about 45,000 people a month are now being served through the food bank's hamper program, roughly 10,000 more compared to this time two years ago."We're running at capacity all the time," Bencz said in an interview."This is not sustainable over time."The food bank started