House fire in Ndilǫ, N.W.T., being investigated as arson

Yellowknife RCMP say they're investigating a house fire in Ndilǫ as arson, after someone was reported running away from the scene.

Around 2:48 a.m. Thursday, Yellowknife's fire division got called to a structure fire on Tililo Tili in Ndilǫ. The city said Thursday that by the time crews arrived, a vehicle and the exterior of a house was on fire.

The fire was extinguished and one occupant was treated on the scene for symptoms of stress, but no physical injuries were reported.

On Friday afternoon, Yellowknife RCMP said in a news release the fire caused "significant damage" to the house and vehicle.

They said during their investigation, they learned someone was seen running away from the location, toward the area of Old Town and Back Bay. Witnesses described a tall, slim man in a black hoodie and possibly black pants.