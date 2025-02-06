House Floats Down River After Landslide in Sonoma County

The remains of a house were seen floating down the Russian River in northwestern California on Tuesday, February 4, after a landslide swept the area due to atmospheric river rain.

Footage captured by Wendy Gause shows the collapsed home floating down the Russian River in Forestville, California, on Tuesday afternoon. Gause told Storyful that the house slid down from the side of a mountain at about 12:35 pm.

The sheriff’s office said that the house was not occupied at the time and that no one was hurt, local news reported. Credit: Wendy Gause via Storyful

Video Transcript

That is so crazy.

Oh look, it's hitting the tree.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oh my gosh.

Did you have sound on?

I don't know, probably.

Oh man, oh my God, that's a chair on that.

Oh my God, that is so damn awful.

That is just terrible.

Wow.

What's up there.

That is so crazy.

Oh look, it's hitting the tree.

Oh my gosh.

Did you have sound on?

I don't know, probably.

Oh man, oh my God, that's a chair on that.

Oh my God, that's so damn awful.

That is just terrible.

Wow.

So there.

That is so crazy.

Oh look, it's hitting the tree.

Oh my gosh.

Did you have sound on?

I don't know, probably.

Oh man, oh my God, that's a chair on that.

Oh my God, that's so damn awful.

That is just terrible.

Wow.

So there.