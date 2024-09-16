The house The Independent built: why we’re launching a campaign to help survivors of domestic abuse

Turning the lock and stepping into your own home should conjure up feelings of familiarity, safety and comfort but for domestic abuse victims, it is a starkly different place. Coming home to an abuser or hearing his key in the door routinely causes dread, distress and panic.

Never knowing when the next psychological, physical or sexual assault will come from is not only exhausting but terrifying.

However, a chronic national shortage of safe spaces means a woman desperate to escape is turned away from a refuge every two hours across the country.

The Independent was so astounded by the dearth of provision that we were moved to take action – launching the Brick by Brick campaign alongside leading domestic abuse charity Refuge to raise £300,000 to build a safe house.

The haven will be a proper home in a secret location where women escaping abusive partners, together with their children or pets, can be liberated from their abuser to find security and freedom. In a groundbreaking move, this house will be the first of its kind to cater for an entire family for six months at a time, during which they will receive direct support from Refuge.

And just one £15 donation can lay a brick to build this much-needed shelter.

Dame Joanna Lumley, Dame Helen Mirren, Olivia Colman and Sir Patrick Stewart are among the star-studded voices backing The Independent’s appeal, calling on people to donate to the cause.

Dame Joanna said: “To know there is a safe place which will welcome you when you are terrified is the best helping hand imaginable.

Dame Joanna Lumley is among the celebrities backing the Brick by Brick campaign (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

“Join me in supporting the house The Independent built. Be a brick and buy a brick. I can’t think of anything kinder.”

Dame Helen added: “Brick by Brick is a pioneering project and I’m honoured to lend my support to it.”

The campaign is about more than just building a refuge. We want to raise awareness of the scourge of domestic abuse and male violence – igniting debate and pushing for greater political change and urgency to tackle these issues.

Every five days in England and Wales, an average of one woman is killed by a partner or ex-partner. While one in four women will be subjected to domestic abuse in their lives in England and Wales, someone will turn to Refuge for help as often as every two minutes.

Geordie Greig, editor-in-chief of The Independent, said: “I am so proud that this campaign is going to bring about the house The Independent built… with a lot of help from our readers and supporters.

“It will be a campaign with a permanent legacy as we Brick by Brick build a house for the most vulnerable in society, women who are victims of domestic abuse. This is a terrifying situation for too many people and we are proud to partner with Refuge.

Safe spaces are vital to restoring security and freedom for survivors (Refuge)

“I hope to create debate and put this crisis at the top of the political agenda to bring about greater awareness in the long term and essential sanctuary as soon as we can. Brick by Brick, we promise to bring change.”

Domestic abuse safe houses – which house many women whose lives are at risk if they remain at home with their abuser – are in secret locations and have strict security measures. They are normally shared but this home will be different, helping one family after another.

It’s such a simple idea but will have such a huge impact on so many – and could fundamentally change the way that those who are fleeing abuse are housed and healed

Helen Mirren

The unveiling of the campaign comes as The Independent reveals many domestic abuse victims face the brutal choice of homelessness or returning to their abusers to face further torment due to the shortage of refuge places – while demand for services soars.

The latest figures show around six in 10 women fleeing domestic abuse who requested a space in a refuge in England between April 2022 and March 2023 were denied a place.

The Independent and Refuge have held lengthy discussions with housebuilder Persimmon about building a secure home with the money raised and they are a key partner and donor.

Abigail Ampofo, interim chief executive at Refuge, said: “For practical reasons, communal refuges aren’t the right option for all survivors – for example, if they have larger families or a pet.

“As a result, many women have no choice but to stay home where their life is still at risk. This is why we’re delighted to be partnering with The Independent and Persimmon to raise £300,000 to build a safe, secure home where women escaping abusive partners can find their freedom and sleep safely.”

Helen Mirren is among the celebrities backing the Brick by Brick campaign (Getty)

Dame Helen, an ambassador for Refuge, warned that violence against women is a national emergency as she drew attention to the women who take their own lives as a result of domestic abuse. Every week, approximately three women die by suicide as a result.

Speaking about the safe house, she said: “It’s such a simple idea but will have such a huge impact on so many – and could fundamentally change the way that those who are fleeing abuse are housed and healed.

“I applaud Refuge and The Independent for this bold, brilliant initiative, and encourage you to give whatever you can to support it, or lend your voice to help save lives.”

Violence against women and their children is reaching new, shocking levels, and Brick by Brick will create an immediate escape route that so many people simply do not have. I really hope it’s the first of many homes

Olivia Colman

Fellow actor Sir Patrick said the Brick by Brick campaign to “build houses for women in need won’t just change lives, it will save them”.

Olivia Colman added: “Every single pound given to The Independent and Refuge’s Brick by Brick campaign will not just help to build a groundbreaking home, it will build new futures.

“Violence against women and their children is reaching new, shocking levels, and Brick by Brick will create an immediate escape route that so many people simply do not have. I really hope it’s the first of many homes.”

Anthony Vigor, chair of the Persimmon charitable foundation, said: “The foundation is pleased to be working in partnership with Refuge and The Independent on this positive campaign which recognises the importance of helping women and children flee domestic abuse.

“Everyone has a right to feel safe in their home and we are delighted to play our part in building what will become a sanctuary for a family affected by this issue.”

